Metal Bonding Adhesives Market 2018 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Share and Demands Research Report

Metal bonding adhesives are the high strength joining materials used to attach metal substrates together. They create smooth bonds between two substrates and are characterized by mechanical and temperature resistivity. Metal bonding adhesives evenly distribute the stress upon the entire surface area in order to reduce stress as single location. This increases the stress bearing capacity of the metal surfaces. Metal bonding adhesives are used in some of the prominent industries which include, automotive & transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer appliances.

Segmental Analysis

The global metal bonding adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, global metal bonding adhesives market is segmented as epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and other. Epoxy is the most prominent product type followed by acrylic adhesives. Epoxy based metal bonding adhesives are the widely preferred in end-use industries, owing to their durability, mechanical strength and other properties. Acrylic based metal bonding adhesives are witnessing

Regional Analysis

Geographically, global metal bonding adhesives market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Automotive production in Asia Pacific region is growing as the fastest rate. This is creating additional demand for the metal bonding adhesives manufacturers. Among these markets, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market, owing to the increasing automotive production in China and India. More specifically, production of passenger cars is increasing at a rapid space in the region. With 21 million passenger cars produced

Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest growing region, after Asia Pacific. This growth is attributed to the increasing manufacturing activities in the region

The global metal bonding adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, global metal bonding adhesives market is segmented as epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and other. Epoxy is the most prominent product type followed by acrylic adhesives. Epoxy based metal bonding adhesives are the widely preferred in end-use industries, owing to their durability, mechanical strength and other properties. Acrylic based metal bonding adhesives are witnessing high growth, owing to increasing product development by the manufacturers.

On the basis of application, global metal bonding adhesives is classified as automotive & transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer appliances. Among these applications, automotive and transportation is the largest and fastest growing application of the global metal bonding adhesives market. Exterior panels and panel bonding are the top applications within automotive application. Largest share in automotive and transportation is attributed to the high use of metal bonding adhesives in automotive and transportation.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global metal bonding adhesives market are Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H. B. Fuller, The 3M Company, Sika AG, The Dow DuPont Inc., Arkema S.A., Solvay SA, Lord Corporation, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, and and Parson Adhesives, Inc..

Geographical Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

