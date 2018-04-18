Medical Imaging Equipment Market will Rise at a CAGR of 5.6% Between 2015 – 2023

This report on medical imaging equipment market studies the current and future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies engaged in manufacturing and commercialization of X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging equipment. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments included in the study scope. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global medical imaging equipment market with respect to the leading market segments based on types of products, technology, and different geographic regions.

The global medical equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and geography. The five major categories of imaging equipment studied in this report include X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear imaging equipment. The market for each of these equipment has been analyzed on the basis of product types and technology. Market revenue in terms of USD million for the period between 2013 and 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all the segments, considering 2014 as the base year.

The market overview section of this report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that have strong impact on the medical imaging equipment market currently and could influence the market in future as well. The market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market in different geographies. Porter’s five forces analysis is also explained in this section to understand the medical imaging equipment market considering different parameters that have an impact on the sustainability of the companies operating in the medical imaging equipment market. The competitive scenario between different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Geographically, the medical imaging equipment market been categorized into five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Market revenue in terms of USD million for the period between 2013 and 2023 along with the CAGR % from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all the regions, considering 2014 as the base year. Each geography market is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, and GCC countries. The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market share and new companies in establishing their presence in the global medical imaging equipment market.

The report also profiles major players in the medical imaging equipment market son the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic, Inc¸ Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Genesis Medical Imaging, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Fonar Corporation, and Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

