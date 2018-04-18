Key Trends and Industry Insights of Acaricides Market over Forecast Period 2023

Market Definition:

Acaricidesare a class of pesticides, which are used in the agricultural sector to restrict the attack of arachnid on the agricultural produce. Apart from the agriculture, Acaricidesare increasingly used in the animal husbandry. Growing demand for food grains coupled with the shrinking farmland is expected to drive the demand for Potato protein. Most commonly used Acaricidesinclude organochlorine, organophosphorus, natural Potato protein, and others.

Market Scenario:

Acaricideshelp in improving agricultural productivity by restricting the growth of arachnids such as ticks and mites. Additionally, increased demand for Acaricidesfor adequate disease control support and increased crop productivity has uplifted the global Acaricidesmarket. Moreover, high acceptance of modern farming techniques among the crop cultivators is adding fuel to the growth of Acaricidesmarket. Additionally, rising demand for agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses is projected to drive the growth of the global Acaricidesmarket over the forecast period.

Key manufacturers are emphasizing on the new product development in order to enhance the customer base. Apart from that, the key players are promoting their products through advertisements in television and social media, which, in turn, escalates the Acaricidesdemand. The global Acaricidesmarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global acaricides market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Chemtura USA Corp. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global acaricides market

Acaricides have a massive opportunity in the pesticide industry

Intended Audience:

Acaricides manufacturers

Fertilizer industry

Crop cultivators

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into organochlorine, organophosphorus, natural, and others. Among all, the organophosphorus acaricides segment is dominating the market followed by organochlorine. Organophosphorus acaricides are rich in phosphorous content and are also highly effective against arachnids.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into agriculture, animal husbandry, and others. Among all, the agriculture segment is dominating the market. Growing demand for fruits, vegetables, cereals, and other agricultural products among the rising population is expected to surge the growth of this segment over the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global Acaricides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Acaricidesmarket followed by Europe. India and China are the major contributors to the growth of Acaricidesmarket in this region. Furthermore, high demand for agricultural products from the farmers is considered to be the key driving factor in the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, regulatory approval for the use of Acaricideson agricultural products for crop protection is projected to raise the growth of the Acaricidesmarket.

However, the European region is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. European countries like Germany, France, and the U.K, is projected to boost the growth of the Acaricidesmarket during the review period. However, stringent environmental regulations in the developed economies of North America and Europe region are expected to restrain the market growth in these regions.

