Kefir Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Rising sale of kefir is driven majorly by its diverse application and increasing healthy food consumption trends among the consumers. Kefir is now used for the production of frozen desserts, dips and sauces, and others based on its probiotic content. Increasing demand for on-the-go healthy beverages is projected to fuel up the market demand for kefir. Probiotics have lot of health benefits and are used in the treatment of diarrhea and other digestive disorders. They are also used as health supplements, which enhance the overall value of kefir as a digestive supplement. The production and the consumption of kefir is high in Europe and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Asia Pacific and North America over the given forecast period.

Market Scenario:

The global kefir market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by the rising awareness about advantages of consuming kefir and health benefits associated with it. Product improvisations to enhance the shelf-life of the product also has a positive impact on this market. Increasing demand for natural and organic food ingredients is also influencing the growth of Kefir market, positively. Improving economic conditions is fueling up the market demand for kefir on the global level.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global kefir market are Danone SA (France), Lifeway Foods Inc. (U.S.), Fresh Made, Inc. (U.S.), Nourish Kefir (U.K.), Kenmare Living Foods (Ireland), The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), and Wallaby Yogurt Company (U.S.)

Key Findings

Consumption of kefir as a dietary supplements will be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to rising health consciousness among the consumers

Top exporters of Kefir include the France, Poland, the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands

All these factors will contribute to the calculated CAGR of 4.8% of kefir market during 2017-2023.

Segments

Kefir has been segmented on the basis of flavor, which comprises regular, flavored. Regular kefir is found to hold a major share owning to ease in production and high demand for naturally flavored kefir.

Kefir has been segmented on the basis of type, which include milk kefir, water kefir, others. Among these segments, milk kefir dominates the global market based on high demand for traditionally produced kefir.

Kefir has been segmented on the basis of application, which comprises of dietary supplements, dips & sauces, beverages, frozen desserts, and others. Application of kefir in healthy beverages holds a major share based on the high demand for health drinks throughout the globe.

Regional Analysis

The global kefir market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe holds a major market share followed by North America. High demand for Kefir owing to increasing demand for ready-to-drink healthy beverages from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the kefir market. The U.S., the U.K., Belgium, Germany and Canada are the major importers of kefir. Increasing disposable income and developed trading channels are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.

