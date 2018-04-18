Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Retort Packaging Market Till 2022

Market Scenario

Retort packaging is a type of food packaging where the food & beverages and pharmaceuticals are packed into a metal or pouch can, sealed, and then heated to enormously high temperatures, making the product commercially sterile. Retort packaging uses the concept of aseptic packaging. Retort pouches are used as a substitute to conventional industrial canning methods.

The increase in disposable income in developing countries and the increase in demand for the ready-to-consume food is majorly contributing to the growth of retort packaging market. The market is also extensively driven by the reducing cost of raw materials, required for the manufacturing of the retort packages. The increase in demand for packed food, baby food and the pet food with the changing lifestyle, is contributing to the growth of the metal retort packaging market. However, the popularity of the concept of raw material recycling is expected to restrain the growth of the retort packaging market.

Regional Analysis of Retort packaging market

The retort packaging market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global retort packaging market due the increase in disposable income in the developing economies such as India and China. The rising popularity of ready-to-eat food and the packaged food, due to the change in lifestyle of people, is also expected to contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific retort packaging market.

Key Players

The key players of Retort packaging market are Amcor Ltd.( Australia), Berry Plastics (U.S.), Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Sealed Air Corporation(U.S.), Astrapak Limited (South Korea), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Mondi PLC (Austria), Sonoco Products (U.S.) and others.

The report for Retort Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.



Report Source @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/retort-packaging-market-2217