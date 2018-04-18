Global Stand Up Pouches Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Pouches are made of flexible materials, which have the ability of changing their shape based on the nature of product being packaged. A stand-up pouch contains various features such as zippers, spouts & fitments, slider closures, pour spouts, and release valves.

The growth of the stand-up pouches market is expected to be driven by qualities possessed by them such as easy portability, lightweight, and ease of handling. The market is also expected to be driven by its ability to reduce shipping expenses. The increase in demand of packaged food and beverages from consumers is driving the growth of the stand-up pouches market. The market is also driven by the changing preferences of the consumers in food products that are of high value and quality and have a longer shelf life. The increasing preference for packaged food and beverages with changing customer lifestyle and higher standard of living is expected to boost the sales of flexible packaging materials, which will fuel the demand for stand-up pouches over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Stand-Up Pouches Market:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in the forecast period due to factors such rapidly increasing population and increase in consumption of ready to eat food and beverages in the region. The increase in the purchasing power and the increasing disposable income of the people in the region is further expected to drive the demand of the global stand-up pouches in the Asia-pacific region.



Key Players:

The key players of stand-up pouches market are Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Berry Plastics Corporation(U.S.), Ampac Holdings LLC (U.S.), Clondalkin Group (Netherlands), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Astrapak Limited (South Korea), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (Austria), Sonoco Products (U.S.) and others.



Information Source @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/stand-up-pouches-market-2290