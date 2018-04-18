Fuel Management System Market GROWTH REPORT | GLOBAL SURVEY & TREND 2018

Pune, April. 18, 2018 /Press release/ — The Global Fuel Management System Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of more than 4% from 2018 to 2023.

Market Scenario

The fuel management system market is segmented on the basis of type by, Card-Based, On-Site and Total Fuel Management. The onsite fuel management systems track down the fuel when it is dispensed into the vehicles and, thus, allows the monitoring of the fuel storage levels. The total fuel management systems use the combination of the card-based systems and the onsite fuel management systems to monitor and optimize the overall fuel consumption. The card based fuel management systems monitor the fuel transaction based on the driver’s unique pin and fueling credit card.

Currently, the Fuel Management System market is in the growth stage. This is due to the increase in fuel prices, reduction in the wastage of oil & gas with proper increase in inventory storage, also increasing number of fuel stations and global growth in automobile sector. However, the additional cost and complexity involved with the installation of fuel management systems will hinder the fuel management market growth rate.

TOP KEY PLAYER: –

The key players of global fuel management system market are OPW Fuel Management Systems (U.S), The Triscan Group (U.K), Piusi S.p.a. (Italy), Franklin Fueling Systems (U.S), Timeplan Fuel Solutions (U.K), Guduza System Technologies (South Africa), Banlaw (Australia), Wayne Fueling Systems LLC (U.S), Sokolis Group (U.S) and Orpak Systems Ltd. (Israel).

Global Analysis:

North-America region is expected to grow at the fastest rate

North-America region is the leading market for fuel management systems market and is followed by Europe. The overall growth in transport infrastructure and increase in fuel consumption in the countries such as U.S and Canada, where, major transporting of goods and equipment are depended on transport system with effective and efficient fuel consumption, so as to reduce the transport charge and curb down inflation rates, is driving the market for fuel management systems.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global fuel management system market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global fuel management system market by its type, by application, by regions.

By Type

Card-Based

On-Site

Total Fuel Management

By Application

Mobile Fueling Systems

Transport Fleet

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

