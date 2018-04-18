Energy Storage Facts & Figures | Expecting Revolutionary Growth of 20.18% CAGR

Pune, April. 18, 2018 /Press release/ — Market research future published a cooked research report on global energy storage market. The energy storage market is expected to grow over the CAGR of more than 20.18% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Market Scenario

Energy Storage is a very diverse subject areas, it comprises from small to very large systems. Energy storage is broadly segmented into mechanical energy storage, electro-chemical energy storage, thermal storage and chemical storage. Energy storage systems have been dominating the renewable energy market as well conventional market in recent years because of the ability of store the energy in various forms and supply according to end user needs.

Energy storage can be described as a technology that provides a preference to source power as and when required without backsliding to conventional energy sources. These energy systems are highly efficient and acts as flexible generation when needed. Energy storage systems can contribute to optimal use of generation and grid assets, and support emissions reductions in several economic sectors.

The growing attention and substantial investment in renewable power energy generation is rigorously driving the global energy storage market. Major economies around the world are highly focusing on developing the renewable energy power generation so as to reduce their dependency on conventional power generation through fossil fuels. Renewable energy currently holds a substantial share in total global energy production. In 2016, World Energy Council quoted that, hydropower accounted for about 30% of the total global installed power generating capacity and about 23% of total global electricity produced.

TOP KEY PLAYER: –

The key players of global energy storage market are AES Corporation (U.S), Tesla Inc. (U.S), General Electric Company (U.S), Voith GmbH (Germany), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Hydrostor Inc. (Canada), Highview Power Storage (U.K), Linde AG (Germany), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada) and SolarReserve, LLC. (U.S).

Global Analysis:

Mechanical energy storage segment by type in global energy storage is expected to dominate market in forecast period.

Mechanical energy storage, primarily refers to technologies, which convert electricity to mechanical or potential energy, and then store it as electricity, for later use. Currently, pumped hydro storage (PSH), compressed air energy storage and liquid air energy storage are generally considered the most mature method for electricity storage, with about PSH representing 99% of the currently installed electricity storage capacity. The growing demand for mechanical energy storage from the emerging economies, such as, Spain, Germany, China and India among others, are the key factor for driving the mechanical energy storage segment by type in global energy storage market.of USD 725.6 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global energy storage market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global energy storage market by its type, by end-user, by regions.

By Type

Mechanical

Thermal

Electro-Chemical

Chemical

By End-User

Utility

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

