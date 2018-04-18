Crest Pumps Announces the New Plastic Magnetic Drive Pump AMX86

Crest Pumps has many years of experience in Plastic Magnetic Drive Pumps (Mag drive pumps) and is the UK’s first choice for the most robust and efficient pump for chemical applications. Crest Pumps supplies various mag drive pumps to industry and has recently introduced the new AMX86 Mag Drive Pump range to the UK market.

Crest Pumps supplies various mag drive pumps to industry and has recently introduced the new AMX86 Mag Drive Pump range to the UK market. The new AMX86 has the following features:

– 85mm inlet 65mm outlet

– 5.5kw and 7.5kW

– Larger flowrates < 1250 L/min (75m3/hr) and head <33m

– Same innovative AMX design of running dry and reduced wear, with the patented buffer

– Ex-stock availability

– Polypropylene and ETFE construction

James Dashwood, Managing Director, who has recently taken over the helm of the family-run business, which has been established for 45 years, says…

Part of the strategic plan is to build upon the growth of the plastic mag drive pump range, which are perfect for chemical processing solutions in industry. Mag drive pumps are available in a range of different chemically resistant materials, ensuring the pumps are built to withstand tough conditions. They are the ideal pump for highly corrosive applications, high temperatures and high pressures. The AMX86 is the ideal choice for larger flowrate applications where polypropylene is suitable as it makes a considerable cost saving compared to other pumps of this size where they are usually only available in ETFE”

Other Mag Drive pumps, which are available from the Crest Pumps range include:

– AM Plastic Magnetic Drive Pump – small, simple and reliable

– AMX Plastic Magnetic Drive Pump – Medium with a patented run dry design

– AVF Plastic Magnetic Drive Pump – Medium, award winning, highly efficient

– AMXi Plastic Magnetic Drive Pump – Medium, ETFE lined

– AMA Plastic Magnetic Drive Pump – Large, ISO2858, Ex-stock

– AME Plastic Magnetic Drive Pump – Large, PFA lined, heavy duty.

Crest Pumps Plastic Magnetic Drive Pumps are seal-less meaning there is no risk to leakage, which in a toxic chemical environment is an absolute necessity; avoiding damage to the local environment and eradicating needless expensive clean-up bills should there be any issues in the process line.

Mag drive pump ranges are available in various materials, including Polypropylene, PFA, PVDF, ETFE, Carbon, Ceramic, Silicon Carbide, Viton and EPDM to suit all corrosive chemical pumping applications.

Run Dry

The full carbon/ceramic Magnetic Drive pump range are specifically engineered with Run-Dry protection built in, benefit being the pump will be able to run for up to 8 hours without damage (depending upon the scenario)

Quick Lead Times

Crest Pumps achieves this by carrying a large amount of stock across all ranges, meaning products can be shipped for next-day delivery.

Quality Assured

All of the mag drive pumps have been designed for years of trouble-free operation; these pumps have been built to be the most cost-efficient chemical pump, with minimal maintenance, high efficiency (up to 85%) and near 0% failure rate.

Contact:

James Dashwood

Crest Pumps

7 Queensway, Stem Lane Ind Est

New Milton, Hampshire BH25 5NN

+44 (0)1425 627700

georgina@sambecketts.com