Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions

Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Pittsburgh, PA, April 17, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Full-service integrated advertising agency, Beyond Spot & Dots, has launched additional programmatic tactics for small and medium-sized organizations which include CRM targeting, geofencing, geofence retargeting, geoconversion tracking, secondary search retargeting and OTT/CTV.

Beyond Spots & Dots has always been on the forefront of digital technology. From working with Google as a Google Partner and effectively advertising on the latest social media platforms to building award-winning websites, Beyond Spots & Dots provides dynamic digital solutions for its clients.

“Beyond Spots & Dots prides itself on being a trailblazer in the world of marketing and advertising, and we decided to take our services to the next level by leveraging location-based marketing strategies. Over the last year mobile data technology and how it is applied to digital advertising has evolved to a point where we are now confident in offering these services to small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions on a local level. Clients will benefit from these additional programmatic tactics by optimizing where their audiences are, directly communicating with them through display and video, and measuring whether those ads result in physical visits to their businesses,” said Melanie Querry, Founder and President of Beyond Spots & Dots.

Beyond Spots & Dots continues to offer its clients the most effective and cutting-edge advertising and marketing options with these additional programmatic tactics:

CRM Targeting – ​Uses anonymous CRM data to directly introduce new products, events or services to audiences browsing the web.

Geofencing – Uses location-based technology to target audiences with display ads based on specific geographic areas.

Geofence Retargeting – Uses data collected during geofencing to retarget audiences later with display or video ads.

GeoConversion Tracking – Uses location-based technology to measure if customers who visit their storefront have previously viewed an ad from a geofenced location.

Secondary Search Retargeting – Uses intent data, such as keyword search terms on site specific search engines, to target potential customers with display ads.

OTT/CTV – Reaches audiences by serving pre-roll video ads on televisions through connected devices, such as an Apple TV and Amazon Firestick.

These tactics utilize mobile location-based technology as well as third-party data and will allow clients to better reach potential customers with pinpoint accuracy. Clients can now custom build and target their preferred audiences and reach them cross device with strategic advertisements.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Visit BeyondSpotsAndDots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

