Aludecor Makes Buildings Safer against Fire

Aludecor Lamination Private Limited, the pioneers in the world of Aluminium Composite Panels (ACP) has launched 3 mm Fire Rated Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP). The best insurance against fire casualty in a building giving people a 2-hour escape window.

Aludecor’s FireWall is a tried and tested non-halogenated FR ACP which

· Will not produce toxic gases that cause death. (80% of death in a fire

accident is caused by smoke)

· Will not blur vision and thus make it easy for people to get out via the escape

routes.

· Will not release excessive heat onto other materials that can cause fire.

· Will not contribute to rapid spreading of flames towards the upper floors of

the building, for 2 hours,

· Will not melt into flaming droplets and instead turn into innocuous dust

particles.

· Will not come off the façade when the building is doused with water through

fire hose.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, CMD, Aludecor, said “Aludecor as a responsible organization has always sensitized the industry about the importance of using fire-rated building materials. The 4 mm Aluminium Composite Panels from Aludecor has been popular for big ticket projects and high-rises. However, with the aim to help build a fire-safe India the affordable 3 mm FR ACP has been launched for the benefit of the larger section of the society. At present the 3 mm ACPs have 80% market share and going for fire rated 3 mm ACPs we will be able to provide fire-safety to a huge section of the society”.

According to the statistics released earlier by the National Crime Records Bureau, fire accounts for about 25000 deaths reported. This means that about 42 females and 21 males die every day in India due to fire.

Fire-retardant (FR) materials have become an important ingredient in modern construction. With more and more skyscrapers towering towards the skies in bustling cities, fire protection has taken centre stage across the world. Using genuine FR material is critical to safety in the Fire Rated Construction System.

The 3mm FR ACP by Aludecor are made at its state-of-the-art FR grade ACP production units spread over 25,000 sq m at Haridwar, with up-to-date technology and testing facilities.

Aludecor 3mm FR ACP is certified for reaction to fire as per BS 476 Class O with 2 hours fire resistance.

“It is affordable and the best insurance against blaze for the middle class household” further added Mr Bhaiya.

About Aludecor

A pioneer in the world of Aluminium Composite Panels, Aludecor Lamination Private Limited has come a long way since inception in 2004. Synonymous with trust and reliability, Aludecor is powered by a couple of state-of-the-art production facilities that sprawl 25000 sq m at Haridwar in India. It ensures production at 4.8 million sq m per annum. With the promise of quality and innovation, Aludecor stands tall with strong retail network spanning 200+ cities nationwide and prestigious clients and satisfied customers all over. For further information please visit www.aludecor.com.