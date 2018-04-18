A solution to setup an e-commerce stores instantly by Bigly

Bigly Launches a solution to setup an ecommerce stores instantly

Bigly has launched India’s First automated B2b Platform where you can import thousands of products to your e-commerce store and get contented order whenever you get the order without buying stock in advance.

Bigly, an innovative and e-commerce expertise company which were seller service provider for Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and multiple e-commerce marketplaces now launched their own product which enables e-commerce entrepreneurs to start their e-commerce journey without buying any advance product stock.

Right Now Bigly has developed the plugin that will work with WooCommerce enabled stores. You can import products at your online Store without buying product stock with the help of Bigly plugin and get fulfill order automatically.

Users can use the Bigly dashboard to update their profiles, view and shortlist products from Bigly’s product database. The products section allows the users to see all the products they have imported into their website and can change the few business basic details according to their need. Bigly have own verified suppliers which fulfil the order of website owners.

Benefits of starting with Bigly Plugin:

• Automated Order Processing

• Single Click Catalogue Import

• Catalogue Customization

• Pricing Freedom

• Real-Time Inventory Syncing

Indian Retail Industry accounts for over 10 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and around 8 percent of the employment.

The Indian retail industry is emerging as one of the fastest growing industries due to the entry of several new global and local players.

India is the world’s fifth-largest global destination in the retail space and Indian Retail Industry has immense potential as India has the second largest population with affluent middle class, rapid urbanization and solid growth of the internet.

However, the organized retail sector forms only 3% to 4% of the market share. Majority of the market share belongs to the unorganized sector.

“We have vowed to transform the unorganized sector by providing easiest way of E-Retailing. We are pleased to launch India’s first automated B2b platform that will enable the users to start their own e-commerce store with just a few clicks”, says Mr. Azmat Sahaaf, CEO of Bigly.

“We believe that e-commerce is the biggest business opportunities for any individuals right now and it has the potential to change the retail business in India”, says Shibli Ezaan, CMO of Bigly.

Bigly always worked for the promotion of e-commerce business, when they were a service provider for marketplaces and now they are enabling e-commerce entrepreneurs to start their e-commerce journey without any hassle of product procurement and logistics.

About Bigly

Bigly is based in Noida. Bigly started in July 2016, with the name Go Online Services, the company got rebranded with the name Bigly and registered as Bigly Technologies Private Limited.