What are the Features and Specification of EDM 830 System?

If you are looking to upgrade your cockpit with a new EDM look no further than the EDM 830 manufactured by World leader in EDM’s – J.P. Instruments.

For the next couple of years at least, the EDM 830 is going to rule the pack because the EDM 830 through its brilliant full-colour graphical LCD display totally revolutionizes the way aircraft engines are monitored.

Despite its small size (probably the smallest aircraft EDM in the market), it easily packs more features, functionality, and information in its onto its LCD screen than any other currently available aircraft EDM on the market. The latest feature addition is the Oil pressure gauge.

Being small in size is not the only reason that the EDM 830 can be easily mounted – the 830 incorporates a standard 3-4/8″ format that can be mounted vertically (portrait) or horizontally (landscape) orientation. Behind the panel, the EDM 830 only requires 2-1/2″. Connect the power supply, correctly plug-in the various cables from the aircraft sensors and you’re done – the EDM 830 is ready to fly when you are. And of course, the EDM 830 is FAA STC/TSO approved and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Here’s a short list of the main features and functions of the EDM 830:

1. RPM and manifold pressure with full graphical depiction. – Display includes: RPM, MP, %HP, IAT, CDT, OAT, CAT, OIL

2. Pilot programmable engine parameters. – P, OIL T, CHT, EGT, VOLTS, EGT, DIF, CLD, F FLOW, F USED, F REQD, F ENDUR and F REM

3. Percent Horsepower display.

4. Lean of peak or Rich of peak operation at the touch of a button. – EGT Probes 4 or 6 Probes, CHT 4 or 6 Probes

5. Full featured fuel flow computer system. – Volts, Shock Cooling

6. GPS enhanced fuel management. – LOP/ROP JPI Exclusive Leaning Mode

7. Full EDM scanner functionality. – Fuel Flow (USED, Remaining, GPH Endurance, GPS Destination)

8. When fitting, EDM can be oriented as per pilot convenience and display will auto-configure. – MAP, Oil Temperature, Oil Pressure, OAT

9. EDM 830 can be used in 4, 6, 7, 8 or 9 cylinder engines and Turbocharged engines. – The % HP (Requires OAT, RPM, MAP, & FF). The EDM 830 comes with Power Connector and all required harnesses. EZ Trends software is included. Data recording – 100 hrs Downloadable via USB port.

Optional functions of the EDM 830 include: CDT Probes, IAT, CARB Temperature and TIT

Accessories available include: Single series fuel flow (with or without) transducer, fuel flow harness (10-04650). These are available for 4 and 6 cylinders aircraft engines too. Also available are the EDM TIT probe with shield and extension wire as also the EDM OIL temp. probe.

Little wonder then, the EDM 830 manufactured by J.P. Instruments is amongst the best aircraft EDM’s on the market today. More information here: https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-8301/