The Massage Services of Marilyn Monroe Spas Melt Away Life’s Stresses

[ORLANDO, 04/17/2018] — According to an annual consumer survey released by the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), American consumers see massage therapy as a valuable tool to cut down stress. The survey revealed that 23% of those surveyed got a massage for stress relief purposes. Moreover, over a third (35%) of the respondents said that they would consider undergoing regular massage to manage and relieve stress.

Studies Backing up the Benefits of Massage

Various studies have shown the benefits of indulging in massage therapy. One study published in Science Translational Medicine found that massages are effective in easing sore muscles. It added that a 10-minute massage minimizes inflammation to allow the body to recover.

Apart from reducing inflammation, massages are great for managing chronic pain. A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine revealed that a structural or Swedish massage helps alleviate chronic low back pain. A third of the subjects who received one massage per week for 10 weeks reported that their condition improved.

Relaxing Massages from Marilyn Monroe Spas

People who want to reap the benefits of a relaxing massage and let go of the stresses of life can go to Marilyn Monroe Spas for massage services. The company has certified and licensed massage therapists who make sure that the massage experience is special and customized to the preferences of the clients.

Moreover, Marilyn Monroe Spas is pleased to offer a range of massage styles, some of which are:

• Marilyn’s Signature Massage

• Couples Massage

• Gemstone Massage

• Relaxation Massage

• Hot Oil Scalp Massage

About Marilyn Monroe Spas

Marilyn Monroe Spas takes its name from Marilyn Monroe, one of the most beautiful women in history. Besides massages, the company offers other spa services, such as manicure, pedicure, skincare, makeup, and waxing. It has created a glamorous, vibrant, and relaxing environment to make sure that clients will enjoy their visit.

