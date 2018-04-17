Sizing and Thickening Agents 2018 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 12 Company Profiles and 2023 Future Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

The global Sizing and Thickening Agents market is geographically spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is leading the market, among others, owing to the increasing demand for building & construction, automotive, and wind energy sector in this region. India, South Korea, China, and Japan are the major markets in this region due to the growing demand from emerging end use industries such as marine, automotive, and building & construction. North America is the second most considerable region in the global Sizing and Thickening Agents market. The U.S. is the major contributor to this region due to the presence of leading end use industries such as defense, marine, aerospace & defense. Europe is another substantial region in the market. The major markets in this region are Germany, the U.K, France, and Italy, where there is a growing demand for Sizing and Thickening Agentss by the automobile industry. Latin America is witnessing a rise in industrialization along with the pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia. During the forecast period, the region anticipated holding a significant share of the global Sizing and Thickening Agents market. The Middle East & Africa is holding relatively lesser shares in the global Sizing and Thickening Agents market. It is anticipated to witness growth in coming years on account of hitherto untapped growth opportunities in the construction sector.

Key Players Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global sizing and thickening agents market are Ashland (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), CP Kelco (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and AKZO Nobel N.V.(Netherland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), and Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) among others.

Synopsis of Sizing and thickening agents Market

Sizing agents are substances that are primarily used in fibers to reduce their porosity and make the fibers suitable for printing purposes. These agents are also used in the paper industries to enhance the ink holding capacity of the paper. Thickeners are used to increase the viscosity of fluid thereby making them an integral part of the food and beverage industry. Moreover, thickening agents are also used as additives in the paint and coatings, inks, cosmetics and personal hygiene products. The most commonly used thickening agents are clay, silica, cellulose, and starch.

The growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions throughout the globe is expected to boost the market during the forecast years. The global market of sizing and thickening agents is a lucrative market is expected to expand at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast years. The growing demand for food & beverages, paper, and textile industries in the developing region are the major factors driving the global market of sizing and thickening agents.

Among the various product type in sizing and thickening agents market, the hydrocolloid is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased demand for hydrocolloid in the food & beverage and the textile industries among others.

Segmentation:

The global sizing and thickening agents market is segmented into type and application. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into natural sizing agent, synthetic sizing agents, mineral thickening agent and hydrocolloids thickening agents. On the basis of the application, the global sizing and thickening agents market is segmented into food and beverage, paper & paperboards, paints & coatings, textile and fibers, cosmetics & personal hygiene, and others.

