Satellite-Enabled Iot Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8 % by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The satellite-enabled IoT a widely adopted medium in the present time for data transfer. The transmission of data is done via radio or electromagnetic waves, which does not require a continuous physical entity/device to transmit data signals. This reduces the chances of physical damage. However, companies plying in this market face major challenges for satellite broadband, associated with slow data transfer due to a loss in transmission pertaining to a large distance from Earth.

One of the major drivers in the satellite-enabled IoT market is a reduction in the size of electronic components to drive economic feasibility. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into L Band, Ku-Band, and Ka-Band. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into military, aerospace, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, healthcare, agriculture among others.

The Satellite-Enabled Iot Market is expected to open a wide scope for various applications like military, aerospace. These applications require operations to be performed on a remote location.

Major Key Players:

Eutelsat S.A (France)

Inmarsat Plc (U.K)

Maxar Technologies Ltd (Canada)

Orbital ATK Inc (U.S.)

SES S.A (Luxembourg)

Lockheed Martin (U.S.)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp (U.S.)

Thales Alenia Space (France)

Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)

NanoAvionics

Kepler Communications, Inc (Canada)

Regional Analysis:

The geographical segmentation of the satellite enabled IoT market include regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, Europe is expected to dominate the market of satellite enabled IoT. Europe comprises of various key players dominating in this market segment having a strong grip over the market. These include countries like the U.K and France. Europe is already a mature market in terms of IoT connectivity. The satellite enabled IoT market will help various enterprises and public sectors to reach the remote areas in the region. Due to a large networks of railways and logistics in Europe, the broadband connectivity is an emerging trend in the transportation landscape, and satellite communications that plays an important role in enabling innovative mobility services.

Following Europe, the North American market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Countries like Canada and the U.S. are adopting the IoT technologies faster than other nations and enterprises are innovating to produce a cost effective portfolio.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This growth is majorly due to various technological investments by countries like China, India, and Japan. This region holds a large proportion of fast developing countries, requiring a faster and broader connectivity to cover all the remote locations. Many of the large enterprises in the world have already started their manufacturing units in Asia pacific and new manufacturing plants are building up at a faster rate because of the cheaper workforce and resources.

Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into L Band, Ku-Band, and Ka-Band.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into military, aerospace, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and agriculture among others.

Intended Audience:

Satellite Enabled IoT software services providers

Software Solution providers

Content services providers

Data Analytics vendors

Cloud Service providers

Project accounting solution providers

Value-added resellers

Research Firms

