Network-Attached Storage Market 2017 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Scenario:

The Network Attached Storage (NAS) device is a storage device which when connected to a network allows storage and retrieval of data from a centralized database. The global network-attached storage (NAS) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2 % during the forecast period of 2017 and 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

The drivers of the market are growing capacity and capabilities of storage devices such as storage volume, higher readability, robustness and data stability, greater reliability, speed, and resiliency.

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3814

The growing need for backup and explosive expanse in data volume generation, growing menace of virus, shortened life cycle of software creating large backup needs, growing volume of larger file types such as media files, creating demand for streaming, rising demands for syncing, growing adoption of connected devices, and growing usage of internet are the prime drivers of the market. Government regulation for business to store and maintain a backup of data, benefits of centralization of data such as easy management, shared storage, centralized control, growing heterogeneity of usage, cost-effective solutions for data storage and increase in adoption of network attached storage systems by small and medium enterprises are other drivers of the market.

Dominant Players:

The key players in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market are NETGEAR, Inc. (US), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (US), Buffalo Americas (US), Seagate Technology PLC. (US), Western Digital Corporation (US), QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan) Dell EMC (US), Hitachi Data Systems Corporation (US), Synology, Inc. (Taiwan), and NetApp, Inc. (US) and others.

Current Market Trends and Expectations:

Advent of cloud computing is expected to shift the market from smaller data storage solutions to enterprise and large data storage capacity says Mr. Suhail Noolkar, researcher at Market Research Future. He adds that “cloud will store greater than 50 % of total consumer data in the near future.”

Mr. Noolkar, further sees trends such as the big data, and enterprise mobility to create connected data ecosystems driving demand for storage capacity. He concludes with his well-informed prediction that “demand from large enterprises will outstrip other segment with Big data presenting a momentous market opportunity.”

Solid state drive (SSD) is expected to be the fastest segment, but hard disk drive (HDD) technology is here to stay due to their cost effectiveness and large data capacities. Hybrid drives are expected to be the new standard (SSD + HDD). SSD prices are expected to fall but will be higher than HDD.

Segments:

To generate a more detailed understanding of the global network-attached storage (NAS) system market the report has been segmented by types, storage solution, deployment type, end -users and region.

Based on the types, the market has been sub segmented by small medium business-level NAS, consumer level NAS, enterprise NAS storage, others

Based on the storage solution, the market has been sub segmented by scale-up, scale-out, others

Based on the deployment type, the market has been sub segmented by on-premise, remote, hybrid, others

Based on the end-user, the market has been sub segmented by government, entertainment, telecommunication and it, education & research, healthcare, energy, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, media & manufacturing, others

Based on the regions, the market has been sub segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

North America, dominates market for the global network-attached storage (NAS) market owing to large demand, presence of larger players, large information technology center and others. The small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the North America market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market with Germany, France and the U.K. Generating most of the growth. However the market is expected to shift to Asia Pacific region led by China, Japan and India.

However for the forecast period, small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to account for more than 60% of the Asia Pacific consumer network attached storage market. Middle East and Africa region is expected to reflect moderate growth owing to poor economic conditions.

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/network-attached-storage-market-3814

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Data storage experts

Original equipment manufacturers

ODM and OEM technology solution providers

NAS distributors and retailers

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

Solution providers

Intellectual property core and licensing providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET: BY TYPES

1.3.2 GLOBAL NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET: BY STORAGE SOLUTION

1.3.3 GLOBAL NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

1.3.4 GLOBAL NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET: BY END USER

1.3.5 GLOBAL NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH STORAGE SOLUTION

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST STORAGE SOLUTION

Continue…

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET, BY STORAGE SOLUTION

TABLE 3 NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

TABLE 4 NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET, BY END-USER

Continue…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET: BY TYPE (%)

FIGURE 3 NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET: BY STORAGE SOLUTION (%)

FIGURE 4 NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE (%)

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com