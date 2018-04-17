MEDIA STATEMENT – SAVE THE CHILDREN

17th APRIL, NEW DELHI:

Save the Children condemns the rape cases that have shocked the country with their brutality, and we also condemn all forms of sexual violence against children. The Indian Government has enabled progressive laws like Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Criminal Amendment Act, 2013 but the poor status of implementation of such laws, as reflected in the cases of Kathua, Unnao and Surat, is an issue of urgent national concern. Occurrence of sexual violence, particularly, in India that fosters belief of perceived male superiority unknowingly sets an inferior status for its girls and women, is one of key findings of Save the Children’s forthcoming flagship report “WINGS 2018 — World of India’s Girls: A study on the perception of girls’ safety in public spaces”, to be launched in May 2018. The report brings out some hard facts on beliefs and practices (as perceptions) on safety of girls in public spaces, wherein the onus is not only with the laws but also with the families and communities towards ensuring girl’s safety. Both under-reporting of cases as well as slow redressal are obstacles in achieving enduring results to end violence and harassment against children. There is an urgent need to: strengthen the policing, legislation and judicial structure, with focus on effective execution and strong response mechanisms; have effective public mobilisation against gender-based violence; and, ensure shared accountability at all levels – including government, judiciary, civil society, media, communities and individuals to end violence against children.