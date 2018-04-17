In-Car Wireless Charging Market Size, Analysis, Industry Share and Forecast with Upcoming Trends 2023

Market Scenario

The In-Car Wireless Charging market is evolving with the advancements in technology, the emergence of wireless infrastructure, and demand for hassle-free charging solutions while driving. Improving standard of life and constant increase in discretionary income coupled with the evolving digital habits of consumers and desire for comfort is fuelling the in-car wireless charging market. Furthermore, a considerable increase in the production of luxury coach buses from private companies is further expected to boost the market. The growth in the in-car wireless charging systems is fuelled by the huge investments made by automotive manufacturers.

The key players in the global In-Car Wireless Charging Market include Wireless Power Consortium (U.S.), Powermat Technologies Ltd. (Isreal), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). Powermat, a prominent player in in-car wireless charging market was the first one to offer wireless charging technology to consumers across the globe. Till then, the company continues to provide wireless charging innovation in the belief that the potential of this innovative technology is yet to be maximized, and can provide more use cases and capabilities. They offer seamless, fast wireless charging, which acts as a driving force for customer engagement.

The in-car wireless charging market is driven by factors such as the invention of advanced smartphones with built-in support for wireless charging and growth in production of smart vehicles such as cars, two-wheelers and others. Rising demand for luxury and semi-luxury high-performance vehicles owing to rise in discretionary income of people. It is observed that premium and luxury car segment accounts for a major share of the global in-car wireless charging system market.

Global In-Car Wireless Charging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 43% during the forecast period of 2017-2023

Segments

The global in-car wireless charging market is segmented by device, sales channel, and application. The device segment consists of smartphones, tablets, MP3/WAV players and others. The sales channel consists of OEM and aftermarket. The application segments consist of premium and luxury cars, sports car and mid-segment & basic cars.

Regional Analysis

The global in-car wireless charging market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It is observed that the European market accounts for a major share owing to prominent luxury and premium car market in the region. The presence of luxury brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz that offer wireless charging systems in their cars has boosted the market growth in the European market. North America accounts for second highest share owing to the fast adoption of advanced technology in the U.S. has paved the way for the growth of in-car wireless charging market. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to witness comparatively high growth during the forecast period 2017-2025. Improvise in the standard of living, increase in disposable income, and rising per capita ownership of premium cars is fueling the market in the Asia Pacific market.

