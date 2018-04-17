Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market to reach a market size of $5.6 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Industrial Protective Footwear is expected to attain a market size of $5.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
The Leather market dominated the Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022;growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Plastic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Rubber market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The Construction market dominated the Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare and Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Chemical & Mining market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.8% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Industrial Protective Footwearhave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Honeywell International, Inc., VF Corporation, Rahman Group, Cofra Group, ELTEN Gmbh, UVEX Safety Group, Rock Fall Ltd., and Dunlop Protective Footwear.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-industrial-protective-footwear-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Geography.
Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Type
Leather
Waterproof
Plastic
Rubber
Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Application
Construction
Manufacturing
Chemical & Mining
Oil & Gas
Food Industry
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Others
Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Geography
North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market
U.S. Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Canada Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Mexico Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Rest of North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Europe Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Germany Industrial Protective Footwear Market
K. Industrial Protective Footwear Market
France Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Russia Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Spain Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Italy Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Rest of Europe Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Asia-Pacific Industrial Protective Footwear Market
China Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Japan Industrial Protective Footwear Market
India Industrial Protective Footwear Market
South Korea Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Singapore Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Malaysia Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Protective Footwear Market
LAMEA Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Brazil Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Argentina Industrial Protective Footwear Market
UAE Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Saudi Arabia Industrial Protective Footwear Market
South Africa Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Nigeria Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Rest of LAMEA Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Companies Profiled
Honeywell International, Inc.
VF Corporation
Rahman Group
Cofra Group
ELTEN Gmbh
UVEX Safety Group
Rock Fall Ltd.
Dunlop Protective Footwear
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022)
Europe Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022)