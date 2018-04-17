Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market to reach a market size of $5.6 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Industrial Protective Footwear is expected to attain a market size of $5.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The Leather market dominated the Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022;growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Plastic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Rubber market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The Construction market dominated the Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare and Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Chemical & Mining market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.8% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Industrial Protective Footwearhave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Honeywell International, Inc., VF Corporation, Rahman Group, Cofra Group, ELTEN Gmbh, UVEX Safety Group, Rock Fall Ltd., and Dunlop Protective Footwear.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-industrial-protective-footwear-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Geography.

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Type

Leather

Waterproof

Plastic

Rubber

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Chemical & Mining

Oil & Gas

Food Industry

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market By Geography

North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market

U.S. Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Canada Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Mexico Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Rest of North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Europe Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Germany Industrial Protective Footwear Market

K. Industrial Protective Footwear Market

France Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Russia Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Spain Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Italy Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Rest of Europe Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Asia-Pacific Industrial Protective Footwear Market

China Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Japan Industrial Protective Footwear Market

India Industrial Protective Footwear Market

South Korea Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Singapore Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Malaysia Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Protective Footwear Market

LAMEA Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Brazil Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Argentina Industrial Protective Footwear Market

UAE Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Saudi Arabia Industrial Protective Footwear Market

South Africa Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Nigeria Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Rest of LAMEA Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Companies Profiled

Honeywell International, Inc.

VF Corporation

Rahman Group

Cofra Group

ELTEN Gmbh

UVEX Safety Group

Rock Fall Ltd.

Dunlop Protective Footwear

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022)

Europe Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Industrial Protective Footwear Market (2016-2022)