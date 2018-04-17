Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Baltimore Branch on 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) April 16, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Baltimore, Maryland.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Baltimore office first opened its doors in 1983.

“We’re excited to be celebrating 35 strong years in Baltimore for Future Electronics,” said Mark Liebhardt, General Manager of the Baltimore branch. “Our success is a testament to our teamwork and everyone’s positive attitudes. Our team is very driven and keep a positive vibe in a competitive and demanding industry.

The Baltimore team draws on its combined 100-plus years of experience in the industry, and they serve a territory with a total area of approximately 700 square miles across Maryland, Washington, DC and Northern Virginia.

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Baltimore team on the occasion of the branch’s 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their dedication.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 169 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

