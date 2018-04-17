Edge Data Center Market Trends, Size, Growth, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the edge data center market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the edge data center market.

The adoption of edge computing by both small and medium enterprises is boosting the market in the region, especially one into IT & telecommunication, healthcare and education. The Edge Data Center Market is gaining demand as organization are demanding for strong security technology and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data. And increased research and development spending by vendors in the region is driving the biometric system market. The increasing cyber-attacks and strict compliance regulation is driving the market in the region.

The edge data center market is growing rapidly over 13% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 1,740 Million by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Rittal (Germany)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Panduit Corp (U.S.)

Anixter International (U.S.)

Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.)

Zellabox (Australia)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.)

Edge Data Center Market Segmentation:

The edge data center market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America accounts for highest share in edge data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Followed by Europe, the market is in maturity phase and North America region is expected to grow at a faster pace as compare to Europe due to Eurozone debt crises.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for edge data center market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe is one of the prominent player in edge data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in edge data center market owing to high adoption of edge data center by small and medium enterprises in the region.

The region is continuously investing into research and development of edge data center market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The emerging economies from countries such as China, India, Japan and Korea majorly contributes to the revenue generated from the edge data center market in the region. The developing economies from the region is mainly focusing towards the growing demand of edge data center.

