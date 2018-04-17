Cephalosporin Drugs Market: 2017 Product Intelligence

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Cephalosporin Drugs Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Cephalosporin Drugs Market by generation of cephalosporin (first-generation, second-generation, third-generation, fourth-generation, fifth-generation cephalosporin), route of drug administration (injection, oral) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Cephalosporin Drugs Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Cephalosporin Drugs Market. According to the report the Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

In 2014, size of the global Cephalosporin drugs market was valued USD XXX million and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of X.X% over the period of 2017 to 2023 and reach USD XXX million by 2023. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing awareness among patients, multiple treatment options and special regulatory designation for pipeline molecules are considered to be prime factors driving the growth of cephalosporin market. Stringent government policies, low investment in R&D activities and high generic penetration of these drugs are the key restraining factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, use of combination therapies for treatment, development of highly efficient and safe cephalosporin drugs, and increasing incidence of mergers and acquisition are anticipated to bring more opportunities for the growth of this market. Furthermore, resistance by government on drug development and weak pipeline molecules are some of the primary challenges faced by the global Cephalosporin drugs market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Cephalosporin drugs market by, generation of cephalosporin and by route of drug administration. The market segmentation based on generation of cephalosporin includes First-generation cephalosporin, Second-generation cephalosporin, Third-generation cephalosporin, Fourth-generation cephalosporin and Fifth-generation cephalosporin. Moreover, the global cephalosporin drugs market is segmented based on route of drug administration into Injection and Oral. The injection segment is accounted for the most preferred route of drug administration as it results in quick drug delivery.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia pacific is accounted for the largest share of market in the global cephalosporin drugs market. Asia Pacific continued its dominance by covering more than 50% market share between 2014 and 2017. Increasing demand for highly developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about cephalosporin’s drugs among the patients and benefits associated with it are expected to be the key factors supporting the growth of this region over the forecast period. North America is considered to be the most attractive market by region over the forecast period and anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising prevalence in infectious diseases in the region.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Allergan, Astellas, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK, Merck, Abbott, Aspen Pharmacare, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical, Orchid Pharma, Theravance Biopharma, Pfizer, Baxter, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Incepta Pharmacueticals, Sandoz and others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cephalosporin drugs globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of cephalosporin drugs market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cephalosporin drugs market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Cephalosporin Drugs Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the Cephalosporin Drugs market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Cephalosporin Drugs market in the short run as well as in the long run.

