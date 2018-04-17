Artificial Leather Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 15 Company Profiles and 2023 Future Market Analysis

Global Adipic Acid Market 2018 Industry Research Report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market Size, Share, Growth, Rising Trends, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost Structure and Cost Margin analysis.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global Artificial Leather market: Filwel Co. Ltd (Japan), H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd (India), Alfatex ITALIA (Italy), Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. (India), San Fang Chemical industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Huafon Group (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan) and others.

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Artificial Leather market size is expected to grow at ~38.2 billion by 2022.

Artificial leather is durable, cost effective and stain resistance which makes it more attractive then real leather. Growing fashion industry along with changing taste of people has shifted the demand for artificial leather across the industry. Wide variety of goods are produced from artificial leather. They are luggage, wallets, bags, jackets, car interiors, mobile cases and covers, sofas etc. Thus, growing application has boosted the demand for artificial leather market.

Segmentation:

The global Artificial Leather market is majorly segmented on the basis of types and end user industry. Based on types, artificial leather market is segmented into polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), bio based. Based on end user industry of artificial leather, the market is segmented into automotive, furnishing, footwear, clothing, others.

Regional analysis:

The APAC region Artificial Leather market is expected to grow owing to rise in per captia income, changing lifestyle and growth expansion of middle class people in emerging economies. China being largest producer and consumer of artificial leather dominates the region in artificial leather market. China, India, Brazil and Indonesia are expected to drive the market demand owing robust industry growth.

Europe witnessed a significant growth owing to being prominent player of automobile sector and consumer appliances. After economic downturn, the government is focusing more on bio-based products and low cost products with high durable quality.

North America witnessed a slow growth owing to saturation of larger internal fashion brands. Due to this key player has reluctant to invest in these regions. This has led slow growth of product in North America market.

Intended Audience:

Artificial Leather manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Artificial Leather

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

