Adenna has introduced new disposable CATCH ® Orange Nitrile Powder Free Gloves for general and specialized use. Like the name implies, the new CATCH ® glove is orange in color, powder-free and it’s made from nitrile. Interested customers can request samples and download product information from Adenna’s website.

Adenna , the leading distributor of hand protection products and healthcare supplies, has unveiled yet another incredible glove the general use and specialized applications in various industries. The new CATCH ® Orange Nitrile Powder Free gloves possess a heavy textured surface that provides an impeccable grip. With an average 8 mil thick finger thickness, this glove offers extra protection and stronger resistance to wear and tear. The new CATCH ® glove comes in a vibrant orange color, which increases visibility at the work place and enhances safety. The gloves are also powder-free, which means that there is no risk of suffering granuloma, scar formation, or any other inflammatory reactions that are associated with lubricating glove powder.

Adenna’s CATCH ® Orange Nitrile Powder Free gloves are favored by aviation, mechanic, marine, plumbing and manufacturing industries because of their incredibly strong grip and vivid bright color. The extra thickness makes these gloves more durable when working on “rougher” jobs while keeping hands safe and protected against harsh chemicals, solvents and paints.

Adenna’s new CATCH ® gloves come in four different sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large and XX-Large — with a minimum length of <240 mm. The powder free gloves are ideal for the following industries: industrial/manufacturing, painting, janitorial/cleaning, marine/naval, safety, aviation, plumbing, auto, and dairy/ranch. Order packaging by weight is 100 pieces per box – 10 boxes per case. Visit Adenna's website for more information on this product. The company can be followed at https://www.hotfrog.com/business/ca/ontario/adenna_42924992

Since it was established in 1997, Adenna has grown into a worldwide marketer and distributor of a wide variety of hand protection and healthcare products. The company’s major distributors include Cardinal Health, Henry Schein, Patterson Dental, Practicon, Kreisers, ANDA, HD Supply, Fastenal, Interstate Batteries, Basics Etc., US Foods, MBM Corporation, Kingpin Tattoo, Eikon Device, Matco Tools and many more. Adenna’s sales and marketing teams are based in Irvine, California and work collaboratively to serve and support clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, United Kingdom, Europe and South Korea. Reviews of the hand protection company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Adenna+LLC/@34.0305416,-117.6916746,12z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1slatex+gloves+manufacturers+irvine+california!3m4!1s0x80c33564ced10649:0x6139f0d315fde49f!8m2!3d34.061596!4d-117.557321

