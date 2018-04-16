valantic and Thomson Reuters intensify their cooperation

Magdeburg, 16 April 2018: The internationally acting companies valantic Trading Solution AG and Thomson Reuters have announced to further intensify their long-standing and successful cooperation. The core of the current cooperation forms the transfer of know-how as well as connection of valantic”s trading solutions to the information and trading platforms of Thomson Reuters. Now, the focus lies on the integration of Eikon into iQbonds. The customers of both companies and especially the banks and traders trading financial products will benefit from this decision.

-Side-by-side integration of iQbonds and Eikon

-Increase of efficiency for the trading sector

-Seamless integration to traders and liquidity pools

The German software and IT service provider headquartered in Magdeburg and the media information and financial information provider Thomson Reuters have been cooperating successfully for several years. Now, the two companies have agreed to further intensify their cooperation and to link the respective software solutions for the banking and trading sector even closer. The first step is a side-by-side integration of iQbonds and Eikon. iQbonds is a comprehensive and uniform solution for the electronic trading of bonds and other interest rate products developed by valantic Trading Solutions AG which combines aspects such as pricing, market making and market connections. The powerful software does not only stand out with its great number of helpful features, but also with its capacity to meet current and future requirements and challenges of bond trading. Eikon is Thomson Reuters” solution which provides interested parties with useful, highly relevant and reliable analyses, information and messages on desktops as well as compatible mobile devices. In addition, the software helps traders to connect with colleagues and liquidity pools.

Alexandre Hardouin, Head of Fixed Income Desktop, Trading, Financial & Risk at Thomson Reuters is optimistic about the collaboration: “The partnership with valantic is an important achievement for us because the delivered solutions create added value for the trader. Eikon and iQbonds together offer an integrated pre-trade, trade and post-trade workflow for fixed income traders.” Dietmar Jakal, Head of the Board at valantic Trading Solutions AG has a similar view: “As one of the most important provider of financial information, Thomson Reuters represents a strong and important partner. Not only will our two companies benefit from the cooperation in general and specifically the technical integration of our software, but mainly the users and market participants.” Due to the side-by-side integration, traders will have the opportunity to make fast and efficient price decisions. All relevant information on a selected bond such as market news and quotes will be displayed. Based on this broad information basis they are able to make even better decisions.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world”s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.