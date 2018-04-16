Orthobiologics Market: Global Market Insight, Report Analysis, Growth and Demand in Future

The global orthobiologics Market is driven by increasing sports injuries and road accidents, increased obesity rate, growing awareness among people, and surging aging population. Moreover, the opportunities witnessed in the global market include development in implant technologies and shifting demand from mechanical to biological solutions. The global market has been classified in terms of product, application, end-user and geography. Based on product, the global market is segmented into bone morphogenetic proteins, demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone substitute, allograft, viscosupplementation, machined bones, and stem cell therapy. Based on end user, the global market is segmented into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, and others.

Request to Get the Sample Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/orthobiologics-market/report-sample

The geographical segmentation of the global orthobiologics market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America and Europe accounted for major share in the global market, since the regions have the highest aging population, due to increase in life expectancy and prevalence of geriatric-based diseases, such as diabetes, arthritis, and obesity. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness surge, due to the enormous untapped patient population, increasing medical tourism, and economical treatment cost. The developing nations, such as India and China, in the Asia-Pacific market are expected to witness significant growth.

The major companies operating in the global orthobiologics market include Exactech Inc., Medtronic plc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes Inc (Johnson & Johnson), Tornier Inc., and others.