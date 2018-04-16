ORION and EC-Council Partner to Bring Industry-leading Executive Cyber Security Training to Toronto

TORONTO APRIL 14, 2018

ORION is bringing one of the most well-regarded cybersecurity leadership training programs to Toronto on April 30-May 1 in conjunction with their 2018 THINK conference (http://www.thinkconference.ca/). CCISO (https://ciso.eccouncil.org/cciso-certification/) is an ANSI 17024-accredited training and certification program which is the first program of its kind, aimed at producing top-level information security executives. The CCISO workshop focuses on the application of information security management (https://iclass.eccouncil.org/our-courses/certified-chief-information-security-officer-cciso/) principles from an executive management point of view. The program was developed by sitting CISOs for current and aspiring CISOs. The training focuses on governance, project management, strategic planning, and finance – areas not covered by more technically-focused certification and training programs.

According to a recent report from Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime will cost the world more than $6 trillion annually by 2021. The demand for cybersecurity experts is expected to rise to 6 million globally by 2019, with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million, cybersecurity personnel have become one of the most sought-after resources in which organizations are now looking to invest. Danish Arshad, the Executive Director of EC-Council said, “Canada is seeing a massive paradigm shift towards the issue of cybersecurity and for the first time in 2018 both the Federal government as well as private companies are taking very strong measures to bring the cybersecurity maturity of Canadian enterprises and institutions on par with other developed countries.” ORION’s CCISO workshop will help current and prospective cybersecurity leaders learn critical skills and to help build a strong cybersecurity posture, strategy and infrastructure for their respective organizations.

“ORION has listened to our constituents and they’ve told us that security training is a top priority,” says Alfonso Licata, President and CEO of ORION. “We’re committed to helping Ontario’s research, education and innovation community maintain the security of their important assets. Everyone should have access to the best training available – so we’ve partnered to bring it to their own backyard. The more than 2 million students, researchers, educators and other innovators that we support across the province deserve it.”

The CCISO training program includes case studies and examples of real world situations CISOs face in their daily jobs. Participants will be challenged to develop a business continuity plan for an organization in a particular situation, use metrics to communicate cyber risk to different audiences, and describe how to align a security program with the goals of the organization.

To register for the workshop or for more event details, please see: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/think-innovation-ecosystem-orions-2018-conference-tickets-41145714941

About EC-Council and CCISO:

EC-Council has been the world’s leading information security certification body since the launch of their flagship program, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), which created the ethical hacking industry in 2002. Since the launch of CEH, EC-Council has added industry-leading programs to their portfolio to cover all aspects of information security including EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), among others. EC-Council Foundation, the non-profit branch of EC-Council, created Global CyberLympics, the world’s first global hacking competition. EC-Council Foundation also hosts a suite of conferences across the US and around the world including Hacker Halted, Global CISO Forum, TakeDownCon, and CISO Summit.

For more information about EC-Council, please see http://www.eccouncil.org.

The CCISO certification is an industry-leading program that teaches the real-world experience necessary to succeed at the highest executive levels of information security. EC-Council’s CCISO program has certified leading information security professionals around the world. A core group of high-level information security executives, the CCISO Advisory Board, formed the foundation of the program and outlined the content to be covered by the exam, the body of knowledge, and the training. Each segment of the program was developed with the aspiring CISO in mind and looks to transfer the knowledge of seasoned professionals to the next generation in the areas that are most critical in the development and maintenance of a successful information security program.

About ORION:

ORION is a not-for-profit organization committed to actively supporting Ontario’s researchers, educators and innovators. Since 2001, we’ve facilitated new discoveries and learning by connecting institutions and regions, enabling collaboration, forging partnerships, and providing our community with the digital tools they need to make the world a better place. ORION is Ontario’s only provincial research and education network. Covering 6,000 kilometres, it connects institutions and regions all over the province, including more than a hundred universities, colleges, hospitals and research institutions, as well as the majority of Ontario’s school boards. More than two million researchers, educators and innovators rely on ORION to share and communicate with each other and to connect to a global grid of similar networks across Canada and around the world. https://www.orion.on.ca/