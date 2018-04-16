Global Network as a Service Market to reach a market size of $13.5 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Network as a Service Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the Global Network as a Service Market is expected to attain a market size of $13.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 46.6% during the forecast period.
The Network Function Virtualization market dominated the Global Network as a Service Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 45.1 % during the forecast period. The Bandwidth on Demand market is expected to witness a CAGR of 49.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Integrated Network Security as a Service market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 49.6% during (2016 – 2022).
The BFSI market dominated the Global Network as a Service Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 44.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare and Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 49% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 47.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The LAN Based market dominated the Global Network as a Service Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Network as a Service Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 44.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 45.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 49.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Network as a Service have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles ofJuniper Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Brocade Communication and VMware, Inc.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-network-as-a-service-market/
Research Scope
Global Network as a Service Market By Component
Infrastructure
Technology Services
Global Network as a Service Market By Application
Network Function Virtualization
V-CPE
Bandwidth on Demand
Integrated Network as a Service
Global Network as Service Market By Type
LAN Based
WAN Based
Global Network as a Service Market By Vertical
BSFI
Telecom & IT
Retail
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Others
Global Network as a Service Market By Geography
North America Network as a Service Market
U.S Network as a Service Market
Canada Network as a Service Market
Mexico Network as a Service Market
Rest of North America Network as a Service Market
Europe Network as a Service Market
Germany Network as a Service Market
U.K. Network as a Service Market
France Network as a Service Market
Russia Network as a Service Market
Spain Network as a Service Market
Italy Network as a Service Market
Rest of Europe Network as a Service Market
Asia-Pacific Network as a Service Market
China Network as a Service Market
Japan Network as a Service Market
India Network as a Service Market
South Korea Network as a Service Market
Singapore Network as a Service Market
Malaysia Network as a Service Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Network as a Service Market
LAMEA Network as a Service Market
Brazil Network as a Service Market
Argentina Network as a Service Market
UAE Network as a Service Market
Saudi Arabia Network as a Service Market
South Africa Network as a Service Market
Nigeria Network as a Service Market
Rest of LAMEA Network as a Service Market
Companies Profiled
Juniper Networks, Inc.
AT&T Inc.
IBM Corporation
NEC Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Ciena Corporation
Brocade Communication
VMware, Inc.
