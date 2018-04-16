Conduct Air Conditioning Offers Maintenance Services to Improve Indoor Air Quality

Conduct Air Conditioning offers regular maintenance checks for homes and offices in Sydney. At affordable prices, their technicians can do ductwork and change air filters.

[YAGOONA, 16/04/2018] — Conduct Air Conditioning notes that some air conditioning units can cause allergies and nasal conditions. When air conditioning filters are clogged, the unfiltered air can rotate pollen, animal allergens, mould spores and other particles inside homes and offices.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) cites indoor air pollution as one of the top environmental health risks worldwide, and proper filtration practices for air conditioning units is considered the best solution.

Understanding the Air Conditioner Filter

The key to air filter maintenance is understanding its three main components: capacity, efficiency and the amount of airflow the unit can receive. These three components need to be balanced. Once the air filter can no longer let in airflow, it will be unable to trap particles that cause allergies and nasal problems.

Apart from the air filter, the ACAAI added that ductwork in HVAC systems should also be checked. Leakage in this area allows the generation of unfiltered air.

Getting Maintenance Services for Better Indoor Air Quality

Conduct Air Conditioning, a trusted supplier of residential and commercial air conditioners, offers maintenance services for AC units around Sydney. The company has a team of experienced technicians who are trained in ductwork and air filter maintenance. At a fixed price of $99, clients can take advantage of regular ductwork maintenance. Internal filters can also be changed for an extra $40.

The company offers a free service with every air conditioning installation. Clients will receive a regular reminder when their AC system is due for a maintenance check.

