Wireless Intercom Market New Tech Developments and Advancements to Watch Out for 2022

Compared to a wired intercom, wireless intercoms help decrease the initial cost of installation by nullifying the wiring requirement. Through advanced encryption technologies and multiple channels, wireless intercom also offers privacy during conversation and is hence preferred for security and surveillance purpose

Scope of the Report:

Event management, security and surveillance, hospitality, retail, and transportation and logistics are the prime application areas of wireless intercoms. Among these, the security and surveillance segment has emerged as the leading adopter of these intercoms. The rising crime rate has increased the concerns over security among people in Asia Pacific, leading to the growing demand for robust security solutions. Hence, wireless intercoms, being an important part of these solutions, has also witnessed a surge in demand in the recent times.

Over the last decade, the adoption of wireless intercom in Asia Pacific has witnessed a significant upswing. The infrastructural development in this region has boosted the need for efficient security systems, of which wireless intercoms are essential parts. This factor has been driving the demand for wireless intercoms in this region remarkably.

Market Segments:

Asia Pacific is undergoing a phase of rapid advancements in terms of economy and infrastructure. This infrastructural development has fuelled the need for robust security solutions across the region. The demand for efficient security in Asia Pacific is also witnessing a remarkable surge due to the growing concerns over threats to safety and security, considering the increased crime rate and terror attacks.

Intercoms, being one of the most essential components of security systems are thereby also witnessing an immense surge in demand in this region. Wireless intercoms, owing to their easy handling, experience a higher demand compared to traditional wired ones. Technical advancements in wireless intercoms, such as the integration of encryption techniques, is also an important factor behind the increasing preference for them over wired intercoms. Going forward, the rocketing urbanization, together with the speedy growth of smart cities across Asia Pacific, is likely to prepare ground for the widespread application of wireless intercoms over the next few years in this region.

Top Industry Players:

This report studies the global Wireless Intercom market, analyzes and researches the Wireless Intercom development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Motorola, KENWOOD, Icom, Tait, Cobra, Sepura, Yaesu, Uniden, Midland, Hytera, Quansheng, Neolink, BFDX, Kirisun, Lisheng, Abell, Weierwei, HQT, Clear-Com, HME Electronics

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Basic Wireless Intercom

• Advanced Wireless Intercom

• High Performance Wireless Intercom

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Wireless Intercom in each application, can be divided into

• Retail

• Event Management

• Hospitality

• Security and Surveillance

• Transportation and Logistics

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Wireless Intercom in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Japan

• Korea

• Taiwan

