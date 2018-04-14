Eye Drops & Lubricants Market 2023: Healthcare Industry Demand, Eye Drops & Lubricants Market Growth, Analysis & Forecast

Eye drops are saline-containing drops used as an ocular route to administer. Depending on the condition being treated, they may contain steroids, antihistamines, sympathomimetics, beta receptor blockers, parasympathomimetics, parasympatholytics, prostaglandins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antibiotics, antifungal, or topical anesthetics. Eye drops sometimes do not have medications in them and are only lubricating and tear-replacing solutions.

Market Segments:

This report focuses on the Eye Drops & Lubricants in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Abbott

• Clear Eyes

• Sager Pharma

• ALCON

• Allergan

• Rohto

• SIMILASAN

• TheraTears

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Antibiotics

• Hormone

• Artificial tears

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Eye Disease

• Eye Care

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

