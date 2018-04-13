Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc Introduces Pure Indigo Powder as a Detox to Clear Lung, Liver & Stomach from Toxins

Xi’an City, China – The natural indigo powder that Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc supplies is extracted from the fermented leaves of the Baphicacanthus cusia plant. This indigo powder is 100% natural and can have several health benefits, besides being used as a natural dye in several industries. This natural blue powder doesn’t harm the human skin and can be used for dyeing garments and also as an effective hair dye.

Besides, the Indigo Naturalis is also used in the ointments and soaps for the treatment of psoriasis. Researchers have found that this herb could be good for the skin and can also detoxicate the blood. Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc cultivates the herb in an extensive area of land that has the favorable climate for growing the Baphicacanthus cusia. The company employs a natural process of drying these leaves and making powder out of it that can be used for several purposes, from detoxification to clearing away heat from the body. This natural herb is also very effective in purging the liver and curing the infantile acute convulsion.

According to the spokesperson of the company, the Indigo Naturalis has been used in the traditional Chinese medicines for centuries. It has been primarily used for treating epilepsy, inflammation, high fever, and other diseases. Now, ChinWon can supply the pure and natural indigo powder that can be used in the psoriasis cream and can also be used in the treatment of eczema, and snake bite, besides being an outstanding detox agent. The indigo powder can also be used for dyeing napkins for children to avoid any kind of allergy or irritation that synthetic dyes are often seen to offer.

The spokesperson reveals that the pure indigo powder has many benefits and is suitable for different applications. They ensure the quality and purity of this powder that can be used in the traditional dyeing processes in many fields. Moreover, the powder is completely natural and is suitable for sensitive skins and also in the treatment of skin diseases, like eczema and psoriasis.

About Xi'an ChinWon Biotech Inc.

Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc, founded in 2009, is located in the Shaan Xi Province, China, which is close to big Mountain “Qinling”, a rich source of a variety of herbs with natural water. Besides taking full advantage of local abundant plant resources and natural water, ChinWon holds the innovative technologies of plant extract and synthesis process, equipped with own lab and research center to make all the products pure and effective. All ingredients contain the lowest content of heavy metals, and fully meet the requirement of USP/ BP /EP standard, widely applied in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, daily chemical and agricultural chemical industries.

