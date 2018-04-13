Dynamic driving, fast wear, high costs – this proportional order is mostly correct, and this simple equation will always put financial strain on fans of fast cars. If you don’t want to throw money down the drain, but don’t want to miss out on sporty driving and the fun of the race track, Rebrake’s efficient resurfacing of ceramic brakes (http://www.rebrake.de/category/news-en/?lang=en) discs are the ideal solution.

Manufacturers state that there is less wear than on standard cast iron brake discs, but it does still exist. This means that, after no more than 100,000 kilometres, even the best ceramic brake discs won’t brake the same as they did on their first day. Replace or renew? That is the question.

Rebrake resurfaces ceramic brakes (http://www.rebrake.de/wear-on-ceramic-brake-discs-no-problem/?lang=en) discs by all car brands for all models

Race car body owners can breathe easy. Until now, exchanging ceramic brake discs could quickly add up to a four-figure sum, but now 1,050 EUR to 1,350 EUR plus VAT is all you need. Thanks to special resurfacing processes for ceramic brake discs with Rebrake, owners of high HP cars can save money without sacrificing safety or the comfort of their ceramic brake discs. FOXX Automotive Components has completed more than 850 jobs with what is most likely a world first in the efficient resurfacing of ceramic brake discs – in just three years.

“We’ve had no complaints so far. Quite the opposite in fact – vehicle manufacturers themselves are now among our customers. This is because we spent years developing our tried and tested process. We have more than 20 years of know-how in composite materials,” summarises Wolfgang Dietz, founder of FOXX Automotive Components from Weßling, to the south-west of Munich.

Restoring ceramic brake discs: cheap and effective with a sophisticated process

Resurfacing brake discs – it might sound simple, but it’s a complex seven-step chemical thermal process. The idea behind it all is quite simple. “We asked ourselves how we could retain the expensive ceramic brake disc core and “only” restore the top layer so that we could restore the composition and performance of the original. The result on CCM discs (e.g. as used by Ferrari) is even better than a brand new ceramic brake disc straight off the rack,” explains Maximilian Heilmeier, one of the company’s owners. Rebrake has been a success. The process allows ceramic brake discs to be restored to brake just as effectively and tenaciously as they did on their very first day. At least!