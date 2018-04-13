Sports Medicine Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Sports Medicine Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Sports Medicine Market by type (joint repair include (shoulder, hip, knee), and arthroscopic enabling technologies include (mechanical resection, video, access and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Sports Medicine Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Sports Medicine Market. According to the report the Global Sports Medicine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Increasing research activities in sports medicine industry to introduce new treatment options into the market, rising incidence of fractures, developments in regenerative medicine, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological advancements in implants, and innovations in prosthetic and implants along with increasing demand for performance monitoring devices is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, introduction of new products and treatments options and increasing awareness further expected drive the market growth in the coming years. However, high cost associated with these devices and treatments likely to restrain the market growth.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, presence of large number of providers, rise in investments, rising incidence of trauma and related injuries, and various initiatives by government in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, significant investments and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for sports medicine and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global sports medicine market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

