Sodium Starch Glycolate Market 2018: Analysis, Growth, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Sodium Starch Glycolate (SSG) is manufactured by carboxymethylation of starch mainly from potato. It is used as a dissolution excipient in tablet and capsules formulation. Rising demand for the product from pharmaceutical industry is projected to boost the market growth. It is being increasingly used in manufacturing drugs for various diseases namely cardiovascular, depression, headache, and other chronic diseases. Additionally, SSG introduced by Roquette under brand name GLYCOLYS is widely used in tablets and capsules formulation. Some factors such as changing lifestyle, rising tobacco consumption, and unhealthy diet routine has resulted in increased heart disease patients. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), 31% of the total deaths globally are due to cardiovascular diseases. Growing demand for adhesives from packaging industry to manufacture paper bags is driving the market growth. Usage of adhesives in construction industry due to its property of strengthening the structure is likely to impel the growth of the market. It is also used as an anti-aging agent and gelling agent for bread and snacks & meat products respectively.

Some of the key players in the Global Sodium Starch Glycolate Market are Shree Chemicals (India), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette (French), Prachin Chemical (India), N B Entrepreneurs (India), Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. (U.S.), H.P. Chemicals (India), Remedy labs (India), JRS PHARMA (Germany), Muby Chemicals (India).

The Global Sodium Starch Glycolate Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and Region.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into potato, corn, wheat and others.

On the Basis of Application, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, food ingredients, textile, adhesives, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the market due to huge investment on research and development in pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, issuance of patents to the drug manufacturing companies as a reward for innovation is increasing product demand. North American market was closely followed by Europe in terms of market volume and value. Presence of advanced healthcare facilities coupled with rising affordability among consumers is driving the pharmaceutical industry in countries such as Germany, Italy, Russia, and Spain among others. Surging demand for eco-friendly products from packaging industry is also driving the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market as a result of increasing expenditure on healthcare by the consumers to improve the quality of life. Prevalence of large number of SSG manufacturers in India are also expected to augment the market growth in this region.

