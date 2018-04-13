Retter & Company Sothebys Realty Franchise, Helps Home Buyers with Their First Purchase

To prevent first-time buyers from being overwhelmed with their first home purchase, the agents of Retter & Company Sothebys Realty will guide them from start to finish.

As a Sotheby’s International Realty franchise, Retter & Company Sothebys Realty’s wide array of experienced real estate agents are all extensively trained and knowledgeable in the real estate market of Kennewick. With each agent acting as a guide in the first-time buyer’s journey, potential homeowners can navigate the complex process of real estate purchasing in a stress-free manner.

The Kennewick Real Estate Market

Kennewick, Washington is one of the most populated cities in the Tri-Cities area of Southeastern Washington. With a robust real estate market and a relatively young population, Kennewick is an ideal place for buyers looking to purchase their first home.

Situated along the Columbus River, Kennewick boasts various historical and natural landmarks, such as the Lewis and Clark Trail and Clover Island. The city is home to several schools, sports centers, and local breweries that make it an attractive option for investors.

Retter & Company Sothebys Realty’s Process

Retter & Company Sothebys Realty provides first-time homeowners with experienced agents who guide the homeowner through the buying process. First, the agent sits down with the potential client to discuss their pre-qualification and pre-approval requirements. Once this is done, the agent will work with the client to develop a financial plan to set up a working budget.

As soon as a budget is set, the agents of Retter & Company Sothebys Realty will then help the client shop for a potential home. Retter & Company Sothebys Realty has a wide portfolio of listed properties and will work with the client to find a house that is well within the set budget. When the client has chosen a house they like, the agents of Retter & Company Sothebys Realty will assist them with writing up an offer.

After that, the agent will continue to assist their client with setting up mortgages and insurance, among other things. Retter & Company Sothebys Realty prides itself of guiding their client throughout the entire process, from pre-qualification to closing.

About Retter & Company Sothebys Realty

Founded in 1992, Retter & Company Sothebys Realty has been the leading provider of real estate solutions to people looking for homes in Kennewick, Washington. Retter & Company Sothebys Realty partnered with Sotheby’s International Realty in 2016, expanding their listings and adding experienced real estate agents to their roster.

To learn more about their services, visit their website: http://www.rcsothebysrealty.com/eng.