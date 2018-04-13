Report Explores the Global Pyrogen Testing Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Pyrogen Testing Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Pyrogen Testing Market by product type(kits and reagents market, services market, instruments market), application(pharmaceuticals and biological manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing), types of test(vitro pyrogen test, LAL, test and rabbit test) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Pyrogen Testing Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Pyrogen Testing Market.According to report the global pyrogen testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Latest development in pharmaceutical research, increasing number of new drug launches and rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are the major factors driving the growth of pyrogen testing market. Furthermore, augmented R&D investment in life science drug and increased government support in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries likely to support the growth of pyrogen testing market. However, the increasing pressure to stop the usage of rabbits for pyrogen testing is likely to be the key restraining factor in the global pyrogen testing market. Stringent government regulation in the pharmaceutical industry are further restraining the market growth. Increasing marketing activities coupled with pharmaceutical outsourcing activities expected to bring more opportunities for major players in the market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the pyrogen testing market by product type, by application, types of test and region. Market segmentation based on product includes kits and reagents market, services market and instruments market. The application segment comprises pharmaceuticals and biological manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing and other applications. On the basis of types of tests market is segmented into vitro pyrogen test, LAL (limulus amebocyte lysate) test and rabbit test.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global pyrogen testing market and accounted market share of more than 38% in 2015. Presence of strong key players in the region, who responsible for big investment in R & D is expected to drive the dominance of North America over the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 1x.x% over the forecast period owing to its growing population and increasing disposable income followed by Latin America. The emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India, and China are the major contributors in growth of pyrogen testing market across the region. Moreover, low manufacturing cost of pharmaceutical products coupled with international medical facilities especially in India and China projected to drive market growth rapidly during the forecast period across the region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of pyrogen testing globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of pyrogen testing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2022. We also have highlighted future trends in the pyrogen testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to Pyrogen Testing Market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the Pyrogen Testing market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on Pyrogen Testing market in the short run as well as in the long run This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pyrogen products to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly

