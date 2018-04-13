Raviv Dozetas Comes Up With the Best Designs in the Construction Field

There are very few people who can make it to the top in the field of Architectural Design and Technology and Raviv Dozetas is one such person who has not only managed to achieve this feat but also has done it at a very young age. This young man from South Africa has managed to make a name for himself in the field of Architecture and has now become a Property Director. Apart from being a Property Director, he is also a blogger. Two other people have now teamed up with Raviv Dozetas Landord to start their journey in the construction industry. One of the two young and dynamic persons is Jibran Hussain. Hussain is 22 years old. He is a graduate and has done his Civil and Architectural Engineering from Nelson, Lancashire. The other person is Hassan Sohail. Sohail is about 24 years old and has also joined his hands with raviv dozetas. Sohail has done his graduation in the field of Architectural Design and Technology from Gatley, Cheshire. Sheer dedication, hard work and passion of this team have yielded very good results within a very short time frame. The team skyrocketed to fame with their wonderful architectural designs. The team is very famous in the construction field and also has a very good reputation.

The team keeps pace with the ever changing technology and makes sure to adopt the latest technology available in the construction field. One such example that showcases the technical brilliance of the team is the recently designed link bridge. The bridge uses the latest and the state of the art technology in designing the link bridge. The link bridge connects Peel Park and the Crescent (A6). The ahead of times bridge runs over the Irwell. The design was very well received and appreciated by the members of the Salford City Council. People have now become emotionally attached to the bridge that would soon become a reality as it is considered to connect several communities and bring people together. The quality of the life of people would improve substantially. The bridge has strobes of light. The light would beam from it because of which, people would be able to see the bridge even in the night from a far off distance. Apart from winning a lot of acclaim from the Salford City Council, the design has also fetched the team with Hays Prize for the best final-year research project from the School of Built Environment. The city council has also made a public announcement that all the elements of the design would be incorporated during the construction of the bridge.

