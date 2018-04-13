Property Management Services In Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood, TX/ 2018: Anyone looking for help with managing rental property can get the right guidance in all property management related matters at Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc. It is a professional property management company, which specializes in managing rental properties with the help of their experienced team.

The realty and property management company is currently managing properties in Killeen and Fort Hood area which includes single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses, apartments, etc. Its mission is to provide the finest services to its clients. The company that has been striving to treat each client with the highest level of integrity for the past 45 years.

The property management services provided by Lone Star Realty & Property Management, Inc. are as follows:

Aggressive Marketing – Client’s vacant property is advertised on various online resources and Fort Hood housing. The company creates online visibility of the property over 20 websites with complete data of the property, virtual tours and elaborate descriptions.

Virtual Tours – Potential tenants are provided with panoramic pictures of the property for better assessment.

Tenant Screening – Prospective tenants are thoroughly screened for their credit history, crime records, income status and more.

Professional Management Software Program – They also provide the facility of timely electronic disbursements into the bank accounts of the property owners.

Online Statements – Owners are given access to monthly financial statements on the company’s secure website. This gives them a detailed overview of the income and expenditure for every month.

Industry Standard Lease – As members of the Texas Apartment Association, the company uses their detailed lease for tenants. The lease can be executed electronically too.

Maintenance And Routine Inspections – Semi-annual inspections are conducted on the property to identify the requirement for repairs and maintenance. No extra fee is charged for the maintenance coordination services.

Legal Representation – Corrective action against problematic tenants is taken as per the lease agreement. The company represents the owner in court.

For more information, visit 1020 W Jasper Drive, Killeen, TX 76542 or call at (254) 699-7003. You can also log on to www.lonestarrealty.net