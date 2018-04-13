Premature Ejaculation Treatment  Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by type (oral therapies; nonselective serotonin reuptake inhibito, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor; topical therapies) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market. According to report the global premature ejaculation treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Erectile Ddysfunction (ED) and Premature Eejaculation (PE) are the two most prevalent male sexual dysfunctions. The Global Study of Sexual Attitudes and Behaviors and other sources suggests a global prevalence of PE of approximately 20-30% across all age groups. Chances of sexual dysfunction increases with age, physical inactivity, smoking, diabetes, stress and prostate concerns.

Worldwide approximately 100 million men are estimated to suffer from male sexual dysfunction. Rise in base of population with sexual disorders, changing lifestyle habits such as smoking, and drinking alcohol and increasing stress levels in the men due to the work life are some of the driving factors of this market. In addition, large number of drugs under pipeline for FDA approval and introduction of novel techniques are further expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of geriatric population, and large base of patients with sexual disorders. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Companies profiled:

Janssen Pharmaceutica N. V. (a pharmaceutical company of Johnson and Johnson)

Plethora Solutions Holdings PLC

Akorn Pharmaceuticals

Absorption Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline Pfizer

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for premature ejaculation treatment and growth forecast for the period from 2016 – 2022. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of medication. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2016 – 2022. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global premature ejaculation market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market

4. Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Type

4.1. Oral Therapies

4.1.1 Nonselective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

4.1.2 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

4.2. Topical Therapies

5. Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Region 2017-2023

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Type

5.1.2. North America Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Type

5.2.2. Europe Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Type

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Type

5.4.2. RoW Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market by Sub-region

6. Company Covered

6.1. Janssen Pharmaceutica N. V

6.2. Plethora Solutions Holdings Plc

6.3. Akorn Pharmaceuticals

6.4. Absorption Pharmaceuticals

6.5. Allergan

6.6. Innovus Pharmaceuticals

6.7. Glaxosmithkline

6.8. Pfizer

6.9. Eli Lilly

6.10. Bayer

