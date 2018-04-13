Pediatric Chiropractic In Harker Heights, TX

Harker Heights, TX/2018: Chiropractic counts as one the fastest growing healing professions in the world. It helps to achieve optimal health through nutritional guidance and non-invasive (drug-free, no injections, no surgery) treatment. Chiropractic focuses on treating the biomechanical causes of an ailment by realigning the spine.

Dr. Shane Isdale, D. C. and Dr. Jason Degenhardt, D.C. at Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness are dedicated at providing effective chiropractic care to residents of Harker Heights, Killeen, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Belton, Copperas Cove and the communities around. The doctors use latest and safest techniques for relieving acute pain, rehabilitating and providing corrective and wellness care to their patients. The staff and doctors at clinic are extremely helpful and genuinely concerned about well-being of their patients.

It is excellent for treating conditions such as colic, acid reflux, sleep disruptions, chronic infections, breastfeeding disturbances etc. The chiropractic school of treatment believes that birth trauma can cause spinal and cranial misalignments which might result in delayed development and other health issues as a child grows.

Benefits Of Pediatric Chiropractic

• Prevents developmental delays in activities like crawling, walking, talking etc. by paying attention to proper nervous development.

• Corrects nerve stress in older kids caused by falls, heavy backpacks, outdoor activities etc. which could lead to ADHD, allergies, bedwetting etc.

• Pediatric chiropractic adjustments are tailored for each child as per his/her age, body shape, weight etc.

• Increases spinal mobility.

• Effective in treating sport injuries in older kids without any pain and medications.

• Teaches kids about the importance of a good posture.

• The Nutrition Response Testing Technique is used to accurately detect any nutritional deficiencies and nutritive stress factors in children.

• Prevention of injuries and illness.

Other Services

• Pain relieving treatments

• Spinal decompression

• Curve restoration

• Nutritional counselling and supplements

• Education classes

• Posture correction

