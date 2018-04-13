Mona Vale Coaches Provides Safe and Comfortable Transportation in Sydney

Domestic and international tourists abound in Australia. Mona Vale Coaches accommodates these travellers and gives them safe and comfortable rides around Sydney.

[Artarmon, 13/4/2018] Riding around Sydney is a breeze with Mona Vale Coaches. The company offers easy and affordable bus rides to travellers who want to experience the Northern Beaches and Metropolitan Sydney areas. With over 80 vehicles in its fleet, the transport solutions provider caters to Australia’s robust domestic and international tourist population.

Australia’s Vibrant Tourism Sector

The West Australian reports that 8.1 million international tourists visited the country and spent $41.3 billion. This amount is 6 per cent, or roughly $2.2 billion — an increase from the previous year. Chinese visitors accounted for much of the expenditure, spending about $10.4 billion. American travellers, meanwhile, spent $3.8 billion.

The latest figures from Destination NSW, the government arm for the New South Wales’ tourism, show that Sydney accounts for a large proportion of the tourists. Over 3.8 million international visitors and 20.4 million domestic travellers visited the city from September 2015 to September 2016.

Comfortable Trips around Sydney

Mona Vale Coaches keeps domestic and international travellers at ease and stress-free while they’re moving from one destination to another. It offers well-maintained vehicles for hire in Sydney. These are operated by licensed and experienced drivers.

The transport services provider has an impressive fleet, which includes minibuses to full-sized coaches. Some of its vehicles can carry up to 57 passengers comfortably. They also have safety equipment, like seatbelts, for a secure trip.

Mona Vale Coaches offers transport services 24/7to accommodate last minute requests. Its services are not reserved for just tourists, though; the company also caters to schools, businesses, church groups, wedding entourages, public service groups and more. Mona Vale Coaches transports all these passengers safely and comfortably around Sydney.

About Mona Vale Coaches

Mona Vale Coaches takes pride in its affordable and safe transport services for sports events, parties, conferences, sightseeing, airport transfers and more. Its depot is located near major landmarks like the Sydney CBD and Sydney Airport. It also has satellite depots in North Ryde, Sydney Olympic Park and The Northern Beaches.

For more information about its services, visit http://monavalecoaches.com.au/.