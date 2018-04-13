MIZORAM BECKONS INVESTORS VIA GLOBAL BUSINESS SUMMIT

Mizoram is all set to welcome global investors via a mega business summit being organised to highlight various USP’s of the state and its mystic beauty, inviting visitors from across all cross sections of the society to visit and explore the possibilities of investing in Mizoram.

The Government of Mizoram in association with their state partners Innovations India is organising a Global Business Meet and Convention “MAGNETIC MIZORAM INVESTORS SUMMIT” on 20 – 21 April 2018 in Aizawl to showcase the immense yet unexplored business opportunities & some unparallel advantages about Mizoram to the investors.

The Summit is sure to act as a great platform aimed at exploring ideas that would help the State to achieve inclusive and sustainable development by ensuring policy coherence and effective investment promotion.

The state of Mizoram has largely remained unexplored for a very long period of time for a number of reasons. The Government of Mizoram has now taken a deliberate decision to reach out to the world showcasing their beautiful land and infact act as a platform that would attract the brightest minds from across the country and the world to ideate, showcase innovation and best practices, and discuss their application in the state of Mizoram for the benefit of the state.

It would be a two day Summit, bringing together Investors & representatives of States and Governments, Industry Leaders from the Corporate World, Diplomats, Senior Policy Makers, Hospitality Fraternity, Banks & Financial Organisations, Heads of International Institutions and Academia from India and abroad to deliberate on investments and new projects as well as to promote business cooperation across various sectors of trade and industry.

Shri LalThanhawla,Hon’ble Chief Minister of Mizoram said, “The Magnetic Mizoram Summit would usher in a new era of collaboration, not only for investments but also for new skills and advanced production and technology in various sectors. Seamless exchange of experiences and innovative ideas during the Summit would pave the way for various developmental projects being undertaken under collaboration with outside players.”

Supported by leading organisations like State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, NDTV Goodtimes,IIM Kolkata, and ICFAI University, the Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit would leverage Mizoram’s potential in key sectors like Energy, Power, Bio Diversity, Aviation, Oil & Natural Gas, Infrastructure, Education, Films, Fashion, Telecom, Agriculture, Bamboo,Wines, Grapes, Handicrafts & Handlooms, Silk, ,Tourism, Horticulture, Adventure Sports etc. and connect with global investors providing a networking platform to amplify interaction between stakeholders through B2G and B2B meetings.

Captain Rahul Bali,CEO Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit said, ““The Summit would be a great networking platform where the best players from diverse fields of business would come together for B2G, B2B & B2C connectivity for almost every kind of business in Mizoram. It is fantastic initiative by the Government under the New Economic Development Policy of Mizoram that would enable a large number of business houses to kick start their business in Mizoram as well as showcase the mesmerizing beauty of Mizoram to the world. This would go a long way in promoting Mizoram as a preferred destination for both business and leisure.”