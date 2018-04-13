Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market to 2023: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by application (adhesives, paints and coatings, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, plastics, printing inks, textiles) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market. The global methyl ethyl ketone market size surpassed USD 2.55 billion in 2015 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR between 5.0% and 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global methyl ethyl ketone market by application and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into adhesives, paints and coatings, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, plastics, printing inks, textiles and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing methyl ethyl ketone market. The increasing demand for adhesives, painting and coatings and printing inks, due to the investments in construction and infrastructure sectors in China and India drives the Asia-Pacific methyl ethyl ketone market.

North American region is expected have a slow growth due to the maturity of the market and more or less stagnant demand from industries such as paints and plastics. In Europe, the demand from Russia for paints and coatings due to the growth in construction sector is expected to drive the market. However, the regulations from the European authorities regarding health and safety for MEK are expected to pose slight restraint for the growth of the European methyl ethyl ketone market. The steady growth in investments in construction sector is expected to provide high demand for paints and coatings and in turn boost the demand for MEK in Latin America. African region is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period due to the investments in various sectors. Technological advancements in some industries are expected drive the demand for MEK and provide more opportunities for the major market players to expand.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Arkema SA, ExxonMobil, Lanzhou Petrochemicals, Maruzen Petrochemicals, Petro China, Sasol Solvents, Shell Chemicals, SK Energy Company Ltd, Tasco Chemicals and Tonen Chemicals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of methyl ethyl ketone globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of methyl ethyl ketone. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the methyl ethyl ketone market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the methyl ethyl ketone market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Competitive Landscape in the Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market

4.Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market: IGR Snapshots

4.1 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Key Trends

4.2 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Application

4.3 Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Region

4.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

5.Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Analysis, by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Adhesives

5.2 Paints and Coatings

5.3 Personal Care Products

5.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.5 Plastics

5.6 Printing Inks

5.7 Textiles

5.8 Others

6.Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Country

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Sub-region

7.Company Profiles

7.1 Arkema SA

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.3 Lanzhou Petrochemicals

7.4 Maruzen Petrochemicals

7.5 Petro China

7.6 Sasol Solvents

7.7 Shell Chemicals

7.8 SK Energy Company Ltd

7.9 Tasco Chemicals

7.10 Tonen Chemicals

