Lighting control system Market 2017 Global Share, Emerging factors, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

A lighting control system is a system by smart network of lighting controls allows you to control lights in space. The different types of lighting control systems are available on the basis of desire and needs. Also, lighting control system can be explained as the ability to regulate the level and quantity of light in a particular space. The control of light enhances the experience and also saves energy.

The factors contributing to the growth of the Lighting Control System Market are the increasing demand for energy efficient products, technological innovations, increasing adoption of internet of things, modernization and infrastructural development. Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers and increasing electricity prices are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, wireless connections can be unreliable at times and ongoing maintenance are the factors hampering the overall growth of the market.

The high implementation various smart lighting and energy efficiency are the factors which are expected to enhance the growth of the lighting control system market. However, cyber security issues is hampering the growth of the overall market. The hardware component segment accounted for the largest market share.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global lighting control system market, whereas North-America is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global lighting control system market is expected to reach approximately USD 39 billion by the end of 2023 with 18% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Philips Lighting N.V. (Netherlands),

General Electric Company (GE) (US),

Legrand S.A. (France),

Eaton Corporation (Ireland),

Acuity Brands Inc. (US),

OSRAM Licht AG (Germany)

Cree, Inc. (US), Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (US);

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US).

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of lighting control system market into component, protocol, application and region.

Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Hardware:

Switches

Sensors

Dimmers

LED Drivers

Others

Software:

Cloud based

Web based

Services:

Professional Services

Maintenance Services

Managed Services

Others

Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

PLC

POE

ZigBee

Others

Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Highways

Roadways

Railways

Others

Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share majorly due to better infrastructure building activities in countries such as India and China, modernization of infrastructure and increasing demand for digitization. However, North-America is also expected to grow at a fast rate majorly due to high adoption of new technological innovations, increasing demand for smart homes and increasing demand for energy efficient products.

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

Study Objectives of Global Lighting Control System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global lighting control system market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global lighting control system based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, protocol, application and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global lighting control system

