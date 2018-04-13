Li-Fi Market is Growing Phenomenally By 2023 With A Whooping CAGR

Li-Fi Global Market – Overview

The global Li-Fi market is showing immense growth; mainly due to increasing adoption of bring your own device and carry your own device. Also, growing popularity of mobile applications is another factor driving the market growth. Technological advancements have played a major role in the development of Li-Fi market. Steep increase in the adoption of digital media across various industry verticals is primarily responsible for driving the market. Rise in number of connected devices is further fuelling the growth of the market. Also, proliferation of internet and growing demand for high speed data communication is another major factor responsible for driving the market growth.

General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oledcomm, PureLiFi Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Acuity Brands, Inc., and LightPointe Communications, Inc. are the prime investors in the Li-Fi market. Growing urbanization and increasing popularity of connected things among end users is another major factor driving the growth of Li-Fi market. Growing demand for high speed data transmission is one major factor responsible for boosting the growth of Li-Fi market.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market of Li-Fi is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3561

Industry News

March 2018 – Acuity Brands has signed up two new IT partners to its Atrius IoT platform. Both these alliances are aimed at indoor positioning, one of them is focused on retail stores, whereas the other is focused on healthcare settings.

March 2018 – Delhi-based Velmenni Research is working on Li-Fi technology which is known to provide high-speed internet through LED lights. The technology is currently in its nascent stage across the world which makes use of visible light instead of radio frequencies.

The global Li-Fi market is expected to grow at approx. USD 51 Billion by 2023, at 70% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The major factor restraining the growth of Li-Fi market is the lack of awareness and that the Li-Fi signal cannot penetrate through walls. This is owing to the sensor technology that fails to transmit the digital information in presence of an obstacle. This could be a major factor that could cause hindrance in the growth of Li-Fi market. The absence of line of sight in transmission of data through walls is hampering the Li-Fi market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Li-Fi market can be segmented on the basis of component, application and end user. The emerging Li-Fi technology offers strong security over information transmission. Since, the information carried over Li-Fi cannot penetrate through walls. Li-Fi internet is available to users within the room, thus the person sitting in other room or building cannot breach or hack the sensitive data. This strong security feature is responsible for fueling the growth of Li-Fi market and boosting the overall Li-Fi market.

Li-Fi Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the Li-Fi market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as General Electric, Acuity Brands, Inc., LightPointe Communications, Inc. and LightBee Corporation among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the technological advancements and increasing demand for high speed data communication in the region. Li-Fi market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 owing to increased urbanization and growing popularity of connected things in China, Japan, and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for Li-Fi is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/visible-light-communication-li-fi-market-3561

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.