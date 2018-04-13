Lecithin Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2025

Lecithin Market Report (2018) provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis. It provides the Lecithin industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

Synopsis of Lecithin Market:

Lecithin is substance derived from vegetable and animal sources that include eggs, oranges, cauliflower, peanuts, and beef liver. A commercial source of lecithin is from egg yolk, soybeans, and brain tissues. Lecithin offers unique characteristics such as viscosity modifier, dispersant, and emulsifier, which make them suitable for usage in numerous end-use application such as food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals & personal care, nutrition & supplements, and others.

As per our analysis, some of the important market factors and trends identified in the global lecithin market are increasing middle-class population, rising awareness among consumers, continuous growth of the pharmaceutical sector. Moreover, rising per capita disposable income along with increased spending on processed and convenience food is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Lecithin lowers the triglycerides and serum cholesterol while increases HDL levels in the blood, therefore it has gained prominence in the manufacturing of medicine. Changing lifestyle along with the rise in customer spending on personal care in emerging economies across the globe is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Growing awareness regarding the positive aspect of lecithin along with the continuous growth of the pharmaceutical sector is predicted to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, it is used as emulsifiers in the preparation of confectionary products, baked goods, dairy products, canned foods, snack food, and instant food. Rising number of working professionals in the developing countries along with increasing consumption of packaged foods is estimated to drive the demand for lecithin in the global market. Growing income along with the rise in demand for nutrition & supplements and convenience foods has resulted in the growth of lecithin in the global market. However, fluctuating cost of raw material affects the lecithin derived products which might hamper the market growth. Moreover, religious aspects regarding the consumption of non-vegetarian might affect the market growth.

Lecithin Market Key Players:-

Some of the prominent players operating in the global lecithin market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), American Lecithin Company (U.S.), Lipoid GmbH (Germany), DuPont (U.S.), Bunge Limited (U.S.), Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Avanti Lipids Polar, Inc. (U.S.), Lasenor Emul S.L. (Spain), Lecico GmbH (Germany), Vav Life Sciences Private Limited (India) among others.

Lecithin Market Segmentation

The global lecithin market is categorized on the basis of source, application, and region. On the basis of the source, the market is categorized into a sunflower, soya bean, egg, and others. Others source include rice and maize. On the basis of the application, lecithin market is further classified into pharmaceuticals, food, animal feed, nutrition & supplements, and others. On the basis of the region, the market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Targeted Audience of Lecithin Market

Lecithin manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of lecithin

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

