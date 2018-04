Interesting Research Report on the Future of Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market by application (therapeutic, diagnostic, fitness and nutrition monitoring and others), by type (home health monitoring products, home health services and home health solutions) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market.

The value of the global FMD vaccines market was valued over USD 550 million during 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of between 8.5 % and 9.5% from 2017 to 2023.Increasing instances of FMD outbreaks in various countries in Asia, Middle East and Latin America is driving the growth in demand for FMD vaccines. In regions where there are frequent FMD outbreaks, favourable government policies regarding FMD vaccines and intervention in distribution are bringing down its cost and it is expected to drive the growth of the global FMD vaccines market. The increasing demand for live stocks products across the world, especially in emerging and developing countries is driving the global FMD vaccines market. Moreover, the matured economies depend on various countries for meat products. To meet the demand, the production of live stocks is increasing multi-fold. To meet the stringent import regulations and to prevent FMD outbreaks, various countries and vendors promote FMD vaccinations for live stocks. In countries with regular FMD endemics, conventional FMD vaccines are gaining more demand as they are used as long-term preventive medicines, when compared to emergency medicines, which are used to control sudden FMD outbreak. The increasing demand for conventional FMD vaccines is expected to enhance the growth of the global FMD vaccines market during the forecast period. Cattle segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global FMD vaccines market during the forecast period, due to the presence of large number of cattle in the FMD endemic countries. The mutable serotype FMD outbreaks is expected to restrain the growth of the market, as it requisites large investment and effort to produce vaccines at short notice to counter such viruses. The increased investments in Research and Development is yielding advanced vaccines for FMD and it is expected to provide opportunities for the major players to expand in regions with frequent FMD endemics. Moreover, the FMD DNA vaccines are expected to generate opportunities for the major players in the market. The decreasing price for FMD vaccines, due to government intervention in distribution in various countries is a major challenge to the profitability for major manufacturers in the global FMD vaccines market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global FMD vaccines market by product, application and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as conventional and emergency. Based on application, the market is segmented as cattle, goat, pigs, sheep and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global FMD vaccines market, due to the frequent FMD endemics in the region. Major meat exporting countries in the region such as China and India along with major countries that face FMD endemics such as Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and South Korea drive the demand for the FMD vaccines. Dairy and livestock industries in France, Germany, Spain, Russia and UK drive the growth of the FMD vaccines market in Europe. Owing to a European Union ban on the movement of infected animals or products made from suspected infected animals, there is an emphasis on FMD vaccinations for prevention in the region. Major meat exporters such as Brazil and Argentina drive the growth of the Latin American FMD vaccines market, as FMD outbreaks can affect their exports to Europe and other major meat consuming countries. The FMD outbreaks in some countries such as Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in the recent pastare likely to drive the growth of demand for FMD vaccines in the Middle East over the coming years. The preventive programmes for FMD outbreaks in the U.S. to aid the booming meat exports industryis anticipated to drive the North American FMD vaccines market over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Agrovet, Bago S.A., Bayer HealthCare, Biogenesis, Brilliant Bio Pharma, Botswana Vaccine Institute, Indian Immunologicals Ltd, Merial, MSD Animal Health, Vallee S.A. and VETAL Animal Health.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of FMD vaccines globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of FMD vaccines. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the FMD vaccines market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the FMD vaccines market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

