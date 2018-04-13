Home Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Home Healthcare Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Home Healthcare Market by type of application (therapeutic, diagnostic, fitness and nutrition monitoring and others), by type (home health monitoring products, home health services and home health solutions) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Home Healthcare Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Home Healthcare Market. According to report the global home healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Geographic coverage

Geographically, North America is leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the market for Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to increasing prevalence chronic diseases, growing awareness among the population, increasing adoption of new technologies, large number of new players entering into the market, improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in healthcare spending, and favorable government policies.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for home healthcare and growth forecast for the period from 2016 – 2022. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of indication. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2016 – 2022. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The study also provides information for recent merger and acquisition deals happened in the global home healthcare market. Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global home healthcare market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Home Healthcare Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Home Healthcare Market

4. Global Home Healthcare Market by Type

4.1. Home Health Monitoring Products

4.2. Home Health Services

4.3. Home Health Solutions

5. Global Home Healthcare Market by Application

5.1. Therapeutic

5.1.1. Home Respiratory Equipment

5.1.2. Insulin Delivery Device

5.1.3. Home IV Pumps

5.1.4. Home Dialysis Equipment

5.1.5. Other Therapeutic Equipment

5.2. Diagnostic

5.2.1. Diabetic Care Unit

5.2.2. BP Monitors

5.2.3. Multi Parameter Diagnostic Monitors

5.2.4. Home Pregnancy and Fertility Kits

5.2.5. Other Self-Monitoring Equipment

5.2.6. Apnea and Sleep Monitors

5.2.7. Holter Monitors

5.2.8. Heart Rate Maters

5.2.9. Other

5.3. Fitness and Nutrition Monitoring

5.4. Other

6. Global Home Healthcare Market by Software

6.1. Agency Software

6.2. Clinical Management Systems

6.3. Hospice Solutions

7. Global Home Healthcare Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Home Healthcare Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Home Healthcare Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Home Healthcare Market by Software

7.1.4. North America Home Healthcare Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Home Healthcare Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Home Healthcare Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Home Healthcare Market by Software

7.2.4. Europe Home Healthcare Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare Market by Software

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Home Healthcare Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Home Healthcare Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Home Healthcare Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Home Healthcare Market by Software

7.4.4. RoW Home Healthcare Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. Philips Healthcare

8.2. Almost Family Inc.

8.3. Abbott Laboratories

8.4. B. Braun Melsungen Ag

8.5. Johnson & Johnson

8.6. Becton, Dickinson And Company

8.7. Cardinal Health Inc.

8.8. Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

8.9. Omron Healthcare

8.10. Mckesson Corporation

